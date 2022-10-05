$2.4MILLION Parramatta Eels star claims he can't afford a $4000 fine from NRL grand final

Parramatta star Ryan Matterson signed a four-year, $2.4 million contract extension with the Eels in June – but has refused to part with $4000 on principle.

The backrower, 27, was fined for a Grade 1 crushing tackle from the NRL final on Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards – and faced with the prospect of a fine or a three-game ban from 2023, opted to sit out . of next season.

Matterson said he has the support of the club for his controversial decision – but the same cannot be said for furious Parramatta supporters.

NRL great Mark Geyer also felt Matterson’s attitude ‘looks like he loves his money a little too much’.

‘He earns about $600,000 a year. To miss three football games for $4,000, I don’t understand it, he told Triple M.

‘It doesn’t say much about his passion to play for the Eels. They could be 0-3 to start, Eels, after three games, who knows, they need every man on deck.

‘The optics of it don’t look very good.’

Matterson was unfazed by outside criticism, insisting the on-field penalty for the tackle on Edwards was sufficient.

He also shouted out to the NRL after Penrith pivot Jarome Luai appeared to kick out Eels star Isaiah Papali’i in the first half of the decider – but was still cleared by the match committee.

“I just feel like $4000 is pretty outrageous considering I’ve already paid close to $4000 in (other) fines this year for things (Grade 1 misdemeanors) that are absurd,” Matterson said.

‘At the end of the day I have personal things to worry about outside of rugby league. I just don’t think it was justified.

‘If you do something wrong at work, they don’t take money from you.

– Considering Jarome Luai kicks players and he wasn’t cited. It makes you think ‘Where is this game going?’

Ryan Matterson of the Eels looks dejected after losing Sunday’s NRL Grand Final to the Panthers

While Luai escaped any sanction from the NRL decision-maker, the same cannot be said for his post-game antics.

The drama started when he shared a photo on his Instagram of himself and premiership-winning teammate Jaeman Salmon.

The publicly shared post contained a very offensive expression in the eyes of many and was eventually deleted by Luai.

“The NRL integrity unit is aware of the position,” an NRL spokesman said.

According to Daily Telegraph journalist Paul Kent, Luai could be at risk of missing World Cup games with Samoa if the NRL were to come down hard on him.

“It’s a well-known racial term that Penrith claims is an endearment, which is ridiculous,” Kent said on Fox League’s NRL 360.

Luai is a proud Samoan and could miss World Cup matches in Great Britain if he is punished by the NRL

Luai continued the sassy ‘Daddy’ chorus in separate Instagram posts after the grand finale

‘He [Luai] is a proud Samoan and he is going to play for Samoa in the World Cup and he has a big chance of missing games now because he got carried away by his own greatness again.’

‘He [Luai] has now taken this down and the NRL has been made aware of this and I think someone at the club has had a word with him about it and asked him to take it down.’

The Panthers pivot (left) led the celebrations at BlueBet Stadium alongside co-captains Nathan Cleary (centre) and Isaah Yeo (right)

Samoa begin their World Cup campaign on October 14 when they take on hosts England in the opening game of the tournament in Newcastle.

Luai also strengthened the rivalry between Parramatta and Penrith in the run-up to the big dance.

Asked if the Panthers were the Eels’ little brother, the NSW Blues star replied: “You can call us dad.”

Luai repeated the jibe on Sunday, posting a picture of himself smoking a cigar in the sheds after the grand final and writing: ‘Daddy loves you’.

In a separate post captioned ‘Talk to me sweetie #DADDY’, the Panthers star was seen smoking a cigar in the sheds with the NRL premiership trophy by his side.