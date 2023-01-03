1st tanker carrying LNG from US arrives in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — The first regular shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States arrived in Germany on Tuesday, as part of a far-reaching effort to help the country replace energy supplies it previously received from Russia.

The tanker Maria Energy has arrived at the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven, where the cargo of LNG will be converted back to gas at a dedicated floating terminal inaugurated last month by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz .

Germany has urgently started looking for a replacement for the Russian gas supply after the invasion of Russia from Ukraine. The location in Wilhelmshaven is one of many such terminals being put in place to help prevent power shortages.

Germany has also temporarily revived old oil and coal plants and extended the life of the last three nuclear plants until mid-April.

Environmentalists said they plan to protest the arrival of the Maria Energy, arguing that Germany should not import fossil fuels, especially gas obtained by fracking .

Reserves in Germany’s gas storage facilities rose to more than 90% at the start of the year as unseasonably warm temperatures across much of central Europe reduced heating demand.