1Password reveals passwordless authentication add-on for all your favourite browsers

Top password management company 1Password just released a new “sign-in with” feature that allows users to automatically save and populate the logins they use for third-party “single sign-on” providers.

Single sign-on (SSO) allows employees to log into different accounts using only one secure identity, as opposed to creating and managing separate usernames and passwords for each website.

Third-party providers supported by the new extension include Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, Okta, and GitHub.

Why the launch?

While SSO is certainly a useful tool for many users, 1Password claims it has identified some issues with the approach.

“While single sign-on is helpful in reducing the number of passwords required, it is still a hassle for people to keep track of which third-party provider was used [to create an account]said Steve Won, Chief Product Officer at 1Password.

“Our new browser extensions feature mitigates this by allowing users to log in to their favorite apps and websites with a single click.”

The company recently revealed a study showing that more than a quarter (26%) of employees have given up something at work to avoid the hassle of logging in, while nearly half of employees use personal accounts like Google or Facebook for SSO at work .

Where can I register?

The new solution is currently available to 1Password customers using family or business accounts and includes support for most major browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Brave, and Edge.

1Password has remained active when it comes to implementing new technology. In November 2022, Won announced that the password manager will add support for passwords, the eminent biometric login standard, starting in 2023.