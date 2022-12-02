Saturday, December 3, 2022
Tech

1Password reveals passwordless authentication add-on for all your favourite browsers

by Jacky
written by Jacky
1Password reveals passwordless authentication add-on for all your favourite browsers

Top password management company 1Password just released a new “sign-in with” feature that allows users to automatically save and populate the logins they use for third-party “single sign-on” providers.

Single sign-on (SSO) allows employees to log into different accounts using only one secure identity, as opposed to creating and managing separate usernames and passwords for each website.

