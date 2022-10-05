195 ways to help California’s painted ladies: New food sources offer hope for imperiled butterflies

Painted lady butterfly in the wild. Credit: Judith Pelley/iNaturalist



By documenting hundreds of new nectar plants for dyed ladies, scientists have renewed hopes that these charismatic butterflies could be resilient to climate change.

Each spring, flocks of colorful butterflies can be seen in Southern California as they make their way from western Mexico to the Pacific Northwest to breed. Some years, the number of migrating butterflies runs into the millions.

In addition, California is home to resident painted female populations that require year-round food sources.

Although they are an important North American butterfly species, there is a lack of baseline data to quantify a decline in painted ladies. However, scientists believe they are negatively affected by hotter, drier weather and habitat loss.

“The lack of rainfall in Southern California is likely impacting the butterflies’ ability to move around the state, potentially decreasing nectar sources and causing them to die without reproducing,” said Jolene Saldivar, an ecologist at UC Riverside , which led this effort to identify newly painted ladies nectar. plants.

“There is so much to learn about these butterflies before drought and climate change damage them beyond repair,” Saldivar said. This study, which identifies 195 new nectar plants for the species, is now published in the journal Environmental Entomology.

To obtain this result, the UCR team searched over 10,000 images of painted ladies in California undergrowth, provided by community scientists through the iNaturalist website. Any images in which the butterflies had no mouthparts extended and were not clearly feeding were omitted from the analysis, as were images of caterpillars.

The newly discovered nectar sources could offer Southern California gardeners looking to support the species a wide variety of options.

“Much of what we identified can be responsibly planted during a drought,” said Erin Wilson-Rankin, study co-author and associate professor of entomology at UCR.

Of the top 10 most observed plant species, seven are native to California. These include yellow-flowered rubber bunny brush, blue wild hyacinth, common fiddlehead, Fremont’s pincushion, black sage, wild heliotrope, and desert lavender, which belongs to the mint family.

These butterflies also feed readily on showy ornamentals common in California landscaping, such as lantana, butterfly bush and rosemary, as well as flowering weeds.

“It’s a very generalist insect, not picky at all,” Saldivar said.

Painted lady caterpillars consume plants, but are not known to eat agriculturally important species, nor are they known to spread disease. They serve as good prey for insects, spiders, birds, wasps and reptiles, and adult butterflies can pollinate some of the many plants they visit.

“It might get harder for painted ladies in some places, but these butterflies will feed on the available flowers — even a few plants in a window box can help them,” Wilson-Rankin said.

Saldivar says she believes the results of this article can encourage community scientists whose contributions to knowledge should be celebrated and promoted.

“Adding a photo and some information to a community science website or via an app on your smartphone may seem insignificant, but in the grand scheme of things it helps us educate us about ecological processes that we would otherwise have a hard time learning about” , says Saldivar. said.

