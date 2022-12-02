18 people hospitalized after M4 truck collision

Eighteen people were taken to hospital after a lorry plowed into seven vehicles on the M4 motorway near Prospect in western Sydney around 4.30pm Friday, causing traffic jams for several miles.
No one is believed to have suffered serious injuries, but two people were taken to Westmead Hospital and a man freed from the van was taken to Liverpool Hospital, NSW Ambulance said.
All westbound lanes of the M4 were closed at the Cumberland Highway and slip roads onto the M4 at Jersey Rd/Cumberland Highway, Prospect Highway and Reservoir Road have been closed westbound with traffic diversions around the crime scene.
Motorists traveling west are being diverted onto Cumberland Highway and are advised to use the Great Western Highway as an alternate route
The truck driver was taken to Blacktown Hospital for mandatory testing.
Go to livetraffic.com For more information.
More to come.
