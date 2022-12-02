Home 18 people hospitalized after M4 truck collision
Categories: News

18 people hospitalized after M4 truck collision

Eighteen people were taken to hospital after a lorry plowed into seven vehicles on the M4 motorway near Prospect in western Sydney around 4.30pm Friday, causing traffic jams for several miles.

No one is believed to have suffered serious injuries, but two people were taken to Westmead Hospital and a man freed from the van was taken to Liverpool Hospital, NSW Ambulance said.

All westbound lanes of the M4 are closed at Cumberland Hwy due to a multi-vehicle accident near Reservoir Rd.

Credit:NINE News

All westbound lanes of the M4 were closed at the Cumberland Highway and slip roads onto the M4 at Jersey Rd/Cumberland Highway, Prospect Highway and Reservoir Road have been closed westbound with traffic diversions around the crime scene.

Miles of traffic jams around the M4 stretch out. Credit:Nine news

Motorists traveling west are being diverted onto Cumberland Highway and are advised to use the Great Western Highway as an alternate route

The truck driver was taken to Blacktown Hospital for mandatory testing.

Go to livetraffic.com For more information.

More to come.

Jacky

Published by
Jacky
Tags: crashhospitalpeopletruck
2 hours ago

