18 killed – including 12 children – as bus returning flood victims home bursts alight in Pakistan 

At least 18 people from a single family, including 12 children, died in a bus fire in Pakistan as they traveled home after fleeing catastrophic monsoon floods, officials and rescue workers said Thursday.

Police said the passengers died when flames broke out overnight on a northbound bus outside the city of Karachi, where they had settled after being forced to flee their homes from one of the worst-hit areas.

About 35 members of an extended family were on the bus on the M-9 highway in the Nooriabad area of ​​Jamshoro district in Sindh province when the fire broke out in the air conditioner.

“Those traveling in the bus were flood-affected people who had shifted somewhere away from the highway and they were returning home to Dadu district,” Jamshoro District Commissioner Asif Jameel said.

Dadu district is one of the worst affected by the recent deadly floods in Sindh province, as an area the size of the United Kingdom was under water at the peak of the flood.

Police officer Hashim Brohi said the bus was taking the extended family from the southern port city of Karachi to their hometown of Khairpur Nathan Shah after they heard the floods had receded there.

At least 18 people were killed, including 12 children, when a fire broke out in a bus carrying an extended family back home after they were forced to flee Pakistan’s unprecedented monsoon floods

The burnt interior of a passenger bus following an overnight fire incident near Nooriabad in Sindh’s Jamshoro district early on October 13

Volunteers gather next to the charred bus on the M-9 motorway. Police said the passengers died when flames broke out overnight on a northbound bus outside the city of Karachi

They were among the thousands who moved to Karachi because of the country’s deadly floods.

Brohi said the incident took place late Wednesday near the Nooriabad Hills hike, which is not far from the local police station and fire department.

“The vigilance saved the lives of many bus passengers as both the police and the fire engine reached the spot within minutes,” Brohi said.

‘Apparently the fire broke out in the air conditioning system of the bus, but investigations will reveal the real cause.’

He said rescue services shifted the injured passengers to the main hospitals in Jamshoro and Nooriabad. The bodies, charred beyond recognition, will be handed over to next of kin after legal formalities.

Pakistan has been hit by unprecedented monsoon rains this year, submerging a third of the country, displacing eight million people and causing $28 billion worth of damage.

The quick response of fire and emergency services saved many lives, with 17 survivors as the incident took place near Nooriabad hills hike, which is not far from the local police station and fire brigade

Pakistani rescue workers carry the body of a victim who was burnt in a bus in Karachi, Pakistan on October 13

Pakistan has a dismal record of fatal road accidents due to poorly maintained vehicles, poor roads, reckless driving and poorly trained emergency services

As the water slowly recedes, thousands of the displaced – many living in dilapidated tent cities – are traveling back to their drenched homes to rebuild their lives.

The historic floods across the nation – which have killed 1,700 – have been linked to climate change.

Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie visited Pakistan and said the flood disaster should be a ‘wake-up call’ for the world on climate change, calling for more international help after meeting victims.

More than seven million people have been displaced, many living in makeshift tents with no protection against mosquitoes and often with little access to clean drinking water or washing facilities.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Jolie, who has previously visited Pakistan to meet victims of devastating floods in 2010 and a deadly earthquake in 2005, said in footage released Thursday.

Jolie, representing the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), visited southern Sindh province, one of the worst-hit areas, where she met with displaced flood people living in camps

Displaced people move to a safer area after the deadly climate disaster in the Swat Valley

Pakistani men receive food distributed by Pakistani army troops in a flood-affected area in Rajanpur, Punjab district

Flood victims from monsoon rains leave their flooded homes in Sehwan, Pakistan on September 9

Displaced persons from heavy monsoon floods seek shelter while preparing food in a temporary tent camp organized by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sujawal, Pakistan on September 14

“I’m absolutely with you in pushing the international community to do more… I think this is a real wake-up call to the world about where we are,” she told a meeting of civilians and military officials in the capital Islamabad.

‘Climate change is not only real, and it is not only coming, it is very much here.’

Jolie, representing the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), visited southern Sindh province, one of the worst-affected areas, where she met with displaced people living in camps.

The UN has warned of a ‘second disaster’ from diseases such as dengue, malaria, cholera and diarrhea as well as malnutrition.