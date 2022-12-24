18 die as a monster storm brings rain, snow and cold across the US

By CAROLYN THOMPSON and JAKE BLEIBERG

BUFFALO, NY (AP) — A frigid winter storm killed at least 18 people as it swept across the country, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and leaving millions on edge about the possibility of power outages on Christmas Eve.

The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, New York, with hurricane-force winds creating whiteout conditions. Emergency relief efforts were crippled and the city’s international airport was closed.

Across the US, officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree branch and other impacts from the storm. At least three people died in the Buffalo area, including two who had medical emergencies in their homes and couldn’t be saved because emergency services couldn’t reach them amid historic snowstorms.

Deep snow, single-digit temperatures and day-old power outages left Buffalo residents scrambling to get out of their homes to anywhere warm on Saturday. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through Monday morning and nearly every fire truck in Buffalo has been stranded in the snow.

“It doesn’t matter how many emergency vehicles we have, they can’t get through the conditions right now,” Hochul said.

Blinding blizzards, freezing rain and freezing cold also knocked out power from Maine to Seattle, while a major power grid operator warned the 65 million people it serves in the eastern U.S. that power outages may be necessary.

Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection said power plants are struggling to operate in the frigid weather and has asked residents in 13 states to conserve electricity at least on Christmas morning. The Tennessee Valley Authority, which supplies electricity to 10 million people in Tennessee and parts of six surrounding states, ordered local power companies to implement planned outages, but ended the measure Saturday afternoon. The start of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans game in Nashville was delayed an hour by a scheduled power outage.

In the six New England states, more than 273,000 electricity customers were without power on Saturday, with Maine the hardest hit and some utilities saying it could take days to restore electricity.

In North Carolina, 169,000 customers were without power Saturday afternoon, down from a peak of more than 485,000, but utility officials said the blackout would continue “for the next few days.”

Those without power included James Reynolds of Greensboro, who said his roommate, a 70-year-old with diabetes and severe arthritis, spent the morning bundled up next to a kerosene heater with indoor temperatures “hoctuating in the 50s.”

In Cheektowaga, a suburb of Buffalo, two people died Friday in their homes when emergency services could not reach them in time to treat their medical condition, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. He said another person died in Buffalo and said the blizzard could be “the worst storm in our community’s history.”

It took ambulances more than three hours to make one trip to a hospital, Poloncarz said.

Forecasters said 28 inches (71 centimeters) of snow had accumulated in Buffalo as of Saturday. Last month, areas just south of Buffalo saw a record 6 feet of snow (about 6 feet) from a single storm.

The latest storm tore out the oven at Brian LaPrade’s home in Buffalo, who awoke Saturday morning to indoor temperatures dropping below 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius).

“This morning I had to go out and dig out the vents,” LaPrade said. “As it was, the snow was bigger than my snow blower.”

There were plows on the roads, but large snowdrifts, abandoned cars and broken power lines slowed progress.

On the Ohio Turnpike, four died in a pile-up involving some 50 vehicles. A driver from Kansas City, Missouri, was killed Thursday after skidding into a creek, and three others were killed in separate crashes on icy roads in northern Kansas on Wednesday.

A utility worker in Ohio was also killed Friday while trying to restore power, according to the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative. It said the 22-year-old died in “an electrical contact incident” near Pedro in Lawrence County.

A woman in Vermont died Friday in a hospital after a tree broke in the strong wind and fell on her. Colorado Springs police said they found the body of a person who appeared to be homeless as freezing temperatures and snow descended on the region. Near Janesville, Wisconsin, a 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through ice into a river, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Along Interstate 71 in Kentucky, Terry Henderson and her husband, Rick, were stuck for 34 hours in a massive traffic jam caused by several accidents. The truckers endured the wait in a machine equipped with a diesel heater, toilet and refrigerator, but nevertheless regretted trying to drive from Alabama to their home near Akron, Ohio, for Christmas.

“We should have stayed,” said Terry Henderson, after they got moving again on Saturday.

The storm was almost unprecedented in size, stretching from the Great Lakes of Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population experienced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from the Rocky Mountains east to the Appalachians, according to the National Weather Service.

As millions of Americans traveled for Christmas, more than 2,360 flights within, to or from the US were canceled on Saturday, according to tracking site FlightAware. While in Mexico, migrants camped near the US border in unusually cold temperatures awaiting a US Supreme Court decision on pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum.

Forecasters said a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — had developed near the Great Lakes, bringing blizzard conditions including heavy winds and snow.

Western New York often sees dramatic lake-effect snow, which is caused by cool air absorbing moisture from the warm water and then dumping it on land. But even local residents thought the conditions on Christmas Eve were appalling.

Latricia Stroud said she and her two daughters, 1 and 12, had been without heat or power in their Buffalo home since Friday afternoon, with the snow too deep to leave.

“I have to go over a snowdrift to get out,” Stroud told the AP. “There’s a heating center, I just need an elevator to get there.”

This story has been updated to show that a 57-year-old woman who died and died on Friday was near Janesville, Wisconsin, not Madison, Wisconsin.

Bleiberg reported from Dallas. Associated Press journalist Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Corey Williams in Southfield, Michigan; John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia; Maysoon Khan in Albany, New York; Hannah Schoenbaum in Raleigh, North Carolina; Wilsonring in Stowe, Vermont; and John Hanna in Topeka, Kansas contributed to this report.