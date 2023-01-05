170,000 Californians without power as ‘bomb cyclone’ hits west coast with heavy rainfall

More than 170,000 people are without power in California as the ‘bomb cyclone’ hits the West Coast with heavy rainfall and winds of 85 mph.

Peak wind gusts reach up to 85 mph in Central California, with many areas experiencing wind gusts up to 80 mph.

“If you still have power, it’s a good idea to charge your cell phone, computers and tablets now,” said a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The wind is so strong that a Valero gas station in San Francisco collapsed under its weight. The overhead structure is now on its side as the gas pumps are ripped out of the ground on King Drive and Callan Boulevard.

The bomb cyclone has yet to reach its peak intensity as it hurtles along the coast, creating waves 14 meters high at sea; rising water levels in San Francisco, forcing firefighters in Sacramento to conduct rescues.

The wind toppled the building with gusts of up to 85 mph

The bomb cyclone (pictured) is hurtling through the state, bringing heavy rain for up to 30 hours and potentially killing people

Los Angeles can expect five to five inches of rain through Sunday, while Big Sur can expect three to five inches, according to the Weather channel.

Governor Gavin Newsom has already declared a state of emergency as the state faces deadly flashing flood warnings, especially along the coastal areas. California officials have also ordered evacuations in high-risk coastal areas.

Officials have also warned people across Northern California to stay off the roads.

“We expect this to be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to hit California in the past five years,” said Nancy Ward, the new director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

The storm, which brought howling winds to Northern California Wednesday night, is one of three so-called atmospheric river storms in the past week to reach the drought-stricken state.

In Southern California, the storm was expected to peak overnight, with Santa Barbara and Ventura counties likely to see the most rainfall, forecasters said.

The first evacuations were ordered for those living in areas burned by three recent wildfires in Santa Barbara County, where heavy overnight rainfall could lead to widespread flooding and debris flows. County officials didn’t have a set number for how many people were under evacuation orders, but Susan Klein-Rothschild, a spokesperson for the county’s emergency operations center, estimated it was in the hundreds.

The Sacramento Fire Department had to rescue a resident due to severe flooding in the area

The water level is so high that cars are submerged and three people have already died

A bridge in Oakland was shut down due to high water levels

One of the towns that had to be evacuated was Montecito, where five years ago massive boulders, mud and debris swept through the mountains through the town to the shoreline, killing 23 people and destroying more than 100 homes. The city is home to many celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“What we’re talking about here is that there’s a lot of water coming from the top of the hills, coming down in the creeks and streams and when it comes down it gains strength and that’s what the first danger is” , says Montecito fire chief. said Kevin Taylor.

Elsewhere, a 45-mile stretch of coastal Highway 1, which runs through Big Sur, was closed Wednesday night pending flooding and falling rocks. Farther north, a 25-mile stretch of Highway 101 was closed due to several fallen trees.

Officials asked drivers to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary, as the storm was expected to drop up to 10 inches (25 cm) of rain in an area where hills have already been saturated for the past month.

As of Wednesday evening, nine counties in Northern California were under flood watch or advisories.

There were evacuation orders in Santa Cruz County’s Paradise Park along the fast-moving San Lorenzo River, as well as areas along the Pajaro River. Residents who fled wildfires in the Santa Cruz Mountains in 2020 packed their bags as the towns of Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond and Felton were all warned to prepare for evacuation.

Nearly the entire coast is under flood control as some areas are still reeling from the New Year’s Eve storm

Sonoma County authorities have issued an evacuation warning for residents along a stretch of the Russian River.

Meanwhile, 8,500 sandbags distributed by officials were not enough to meet demand as forecasters warned of imminent flooding.

Residents are also being warned to watch out for mudslides due to the heavy rainfall — which can reach up to an inch per hour in some areas — the National Weather Service in San Francisco said.

The rain is expected to last for about 30 hours and not to stop until late Thursday evening.

Three people have already died in Sacramento due to flooding.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office recovered a submerged body from a vehicle on Wednesday. In San Francisco, a family had to be rescued after a tree fell and trapped them.

Since California was already hit by a devastating storm on New Year’s Eve, which already drenched the state with two inches of rain, according to USA today.

The already saturated soil can cause landslides and mudslides, and the worst flooding occurs in low-lying areas.