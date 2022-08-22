17 year old gymnast becomes national sensation after winning US championships

A 17-year-old gymnast stunned the world with her outstanding Sunday night performance, earning the title of American Champion just eight months after losing both her father and grandmother in the same week.

Konnor McClain, 17, delivered a stunning performance over the span of two days this weekend to ascend to victory in the US National All-Around Competition in Tampa, Florida.

With a combined score of 112,750 over two nights of competition, Konnor increased her power and gained the attention of the world as she proved she was worthy of the next Olympic cycle.

The 17-year-old delivered eight clear routines over the two days, but she never imagined she would become the all-around champion.

The title was a big win for Konnor, who has been a gymnast since she was just 18 months old and has a view to the 2024 Olympics (pictured at the Trofeo Citta Di Jesolo gymnastics meeting in 2022)

After the first day of competition, Konnor was second behind 20-year-old Shilese Jones, trailing just 0.8 points.

In the final rotation, Shilese opened up a “little early” from her tucked-away position, which cost her first place on the podium.

Konnor took over first place and won the all-around champion award, becoming the sixth woman since 2000 to triumph in their national debut.

Other gymnasts who prevailed later became known as some of the best gymnasts in the world, including star Simone Biles.

Konnor scored just 5.75 points less than star-studded gymnast Simone, who scored 118,500 at the 2019 U.S. Championships.

And while Konnor managed to win over audiences with her solid routines, her road to stardom wasn’t an easy one.

The gymnast was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, and started gymnastics when she was only 18 months old.

When she was eleven years old, she revealed that she was destined to become the best gymnast in the world, as she told Steve Harvey she had already set her sights on the all-around gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.

And with her recent win, Konnor proved that she is on track to achieve that.

But before she became famous, the 17-year-old had to learn how to balance family, grief and gymnastics.

Konnor’s first national debut was supposed to be last year, but after a sudden decision to move from West Virginia to Texas after struggling in her gym, she realized she had to put more on the line and embarked on the cross-country move.

She left her former club for the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy in Plano, Texas and began training under the parents of 2008 Olympic all-around champion Nastia Liukin, Valeria and Anna Liukin.

After her move, Konnor faced a tremendous amount of tragedy and was overcome with grief from successive losses.

Her father, Marc, died of COVID-19 in December and her grandmother died the same week.

Though Konnor was overcome with grief, she continued to work to perfect her routines and fulfill her promise to become the all-around gold medalist of 2024, with a patch of her father’s initials on her leotard.

Her grief even overcame her at the US Championships when she was announced as the winner.

When asked how she felt after winning, she replied, “Honestly, I wish I could talk to my dad right now.”

Just a month before the US Championships, Konnor faced stressors in both shins, a concussion and the flu.

And that’s why Konnor didn’t think she would do her best, but she proved her wrong and also added a significant reinforcement to her dreams.

At the US Championship, Konnor seemed confident, balanced and well-prepared as she flipped high above the bar and took the top score.

The gymnast even improved over the two days, scoring 13,300 on Friday during her bar routine and a 14,050 the next day.

Her floor routine was filled with precise jumps that helped her secure the title of all-around champion.

2020 All-Around Olympic Champion Suni Lee even awarded Konnor her medal, later tweeting, “I’m so proud.”

The gymnast continues to perfect her routines in hopes of landing the best all-around gymnast in the world title at the world championships this fall.