17 Buffalo blizzard deaths as more reported at Christmas

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — At least 17 people have died during the snowstorm in western New York. Ten of the deaths have been confirmed in the city of Buffalo, three in Amherst and three in Cheektowaga, one of which was in the town of Depew.

A 27-year-old man was also found dead in the town of Lockport on Sunday due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. The ages of the deceased in Erie County range from 26 to 93 years old.

“There may be more,” Poloncarz said during a storm response briefing. “I don’t want to say that this is going to be all, because it would be a fallacy of me to say that. Because we know that there are people trapped in cars for more than two days. And there are people in houses below. Freezing temperatures now.”

Poloncarz says the number is expected to rise overnight on Sunday.

The meteorologists said thatcyclone bomb– when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm – had developed near the Great Lakes, causing blizzard conditions, including high winds and snow. Stormunleashed its full fury on Buffalo, with gale force winds and snow causing blackout conditions, crippling emergency response efforts and shutting down the airport until Monday, according to authorities.

The National Weather Service said the snow total at Buffalo Niagara International Airport was 43 inches (109 centimeters) as of 7 am Sunday.

Heavy snow covering the outdoor oven at a Lockport city residence caused the fatal carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s preliminary investigation. Another person was found unconscious and transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Poloncarz did not reveal many details about the four deaths discovered during Christmas night.

“I don’t have the exact total of how they were found,” Poloncarz said. “I know some were found in cars and some were found on the street in snowbanks. I offer my deepest condolences to the families, some of them probably haven’t been notified yet.”

Poloncarz said Sunday that a driving ban is upheld in Erie County. Road conditions were so bad Saturday that Buffalo Fire Department vehicles were unable to respond to calls. According to one historian, this is the first to occur during a winter storm, Poloncarz said, and the county is helping AMR get 11 ambulances off the ground in northern cities.

Even the Army National Guard had a hard time navigating the roads, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. But on Sunday morning, there were 200 military personnel on the ground, Hochul said, and another 200 were expected to join them on Monday.

“The cavalry has arrived,” Hochul said. “We are here to help.”

Poloncarz said he has been in communication with President Joe Biden and Governor Hochul about a federal disaster declaration.

“Search and rescue missions never stopped during the storm,” said Daniel Neaverth, county emergency services commissioner. “They may have been hampered, but we were operating continuously. More needs to be done, but there have been hundreds and hundreds of successful rescues.”

Power outages in the city of Buffalo may not be fully restored before Monday morning, Poloncarz said.

Those without electricity are advised to leave water faucets running more than a trickle to prevent pipes from bursting.

“This is a huge disaster,” the county executive said. “This could be worse than the Blizzard of ’77”

Emergency services have resumed handling calls, Poloncarz said, but there are still significant delays due to impassable roads and stuck cars.

“Today is a big coordination effort,” Neaverth said. “With the improved visibility, we can deploy even more assets and partners to access areas that were previously inaccessible.”

Individual contractors can help the effort by targeting those stuck in businesses and places outside their homes, Poloncarz said. Snow contractors will not be fined for violating the driving ban, but clearing driveways could encourage people to drive on closed roads, the county executive warned.

Storm-related deaths have been reported in recent days across the country: 10 in Ohio, including an electrocuted utility worker and those killed in multiple car crashes; four motorists killed in crashes in Missouri and Kansas; a Vermont woman struck by a falling branch; an apparently homeless man found in the subzero temperatures of Colorado; a woman who fell through the ice of the Wisconsin River.

***

Associated Press contributed to this report.