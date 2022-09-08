16th Century castle with a tree ‘planted by Mary Queen of Scots’ on market for £3.5million

A 16th-century castle with links to royalty and panoramic views from the battlements is up for sale for offers in excess of £3.5 million.

The sizable property features five reception rooms, ten bedrooms and ten bathrooms, as well as a maze, tennis court and helipad.

Myres Castle in Fife, Scotland, was built around 1530 by John Scrymgeour, who oversaw the renovation of both Holyrood and Falkland Palace – a favorite retreat of Mary Queen of Scots.

A 16th century castle with links to royalty and panoramic views from the battlements is up for sale for deals over £3.5m

The property features five reception rooms, ten bedrooms and ten bathrooms, as well as a maze, tennis court and helipad

Historic Roots: Myres Castle in Fife, Scotland, was built around 1530 by John Scrymgeour, who oversaw the renovation of both Holyrood and Falkland Palace – a favorite retreat of Mary Queen of Scots

The oldest tree on the property, a Spanish chestnut, is said to have been planted by Mary during one of her many hunting trips.

In more recent years it has been used as a lavish wedding venue with its 45 acres of grounds and an impressive ‘Vatican’ style walled garden.

The B-listed castle is located just outside the Scottish village of Auchteruchty and is surrounded by serene countryside.

The property was fully restored in the 1960s and again in 1999 with a completely new wiring, plumbing and heating system.

The property has been fully restored in the 60’s and again in 1999 with a complete rewiring, plumbing and heating system installed

Myres Castle is now a large yet practical house, which has been used as both a private residence and an exclusive venue for events

Myres Castle is now a large yet practical house, which has been used both as a private residence and an exclusive venue for events.

The castle has 14,300 square feet of accommodation with five halls, ten bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

The gardens include a maze, productive vegetable patch, pond, tennis court, a custom-built shepherd’s hut and a helipad.

There is also a semi-permanent tent at the bottom of the garden and a wooden potting shed has been adapted for use for wedding ceremonies and as a heated yoga studio.

The castle has 14,300 square meters of accommodation with five halls, ten bedrooms and ten bathrooms

The gardens include a maze, productive vegetable patch, pond, tennis court, a custom built shepherd’s hut and a helipad

‘With its impeccable historic heritage, glorious gardens and sensitive modernisation, Myres Castle is first and foremost a beautiful family home’

‘The prospect of heating a castle need not arouse fear in a buyer’s heart with the biomass system already installed and significant financial incentives taking care of heating costs’

The castle was owned by the Moncrieff family for nearly 200 years, until it was bought in 1820 by Professor Bruce, the King’s Printer, along with the neighboring Falkland Palace estate, which eventually became the dowry for Falkland Palace in the 1870s.

The Vatican-style walled garden was added after James Fairlie, who had been chamberlain to three popes in Rome, bought the castle in 1887.

Jamie McNab, of estate agents Savills, said: ‘This is without a doubt one of the very best properties I’ve had the pleasure of selling.

The castle was owned by the Moncrieff family for nearly 200 years until it was bought in 1820 by Professor Bruce, the King’s Printer, along with the neighboring Falkland Palace estate.

There is also a semi-permanent tent at the bottom of the garden and a wooden potting shed has been adapted to be used for wedding ceremonies and as a heated yoga studio

The oldest tree on the property, a Spanish chestnut, is said to have been planted by Mary during one of her many hunting trips

‘With its immaculate historic pedigree, glorious gardens and sensitive modernisation, Myres Castle is primarily a beautiful family home but there is also an attractive commercial aspect if desired with the cottage and gate lodge and exclusive use/events venue all of which are different income streams.

“The prospect of heating a castle need not arouse fear in a buyer’s heart with the biomass system already installed and significant financial incentives covering heating costs.

“In short, Myres Castle is a rare gem and is likely to cause a stir.”