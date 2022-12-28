16-year-old girl accused of murdering her own DAD in Australia

A 16-year-old South Australian girl will face a murder charge after she allegedly stabbed her own father to death in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Emergency services were called to a house on Petherton Rd in Andrews Farm just after 2:50am on boxing day for reports of a domestic assault.

A 55-year-old man was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries and was transported to Royal Adelaide Hospital with stab wounds.

He died of his injuries on Tuesday and the charge of attempted murder of his daughter was upgraded to murder on Wednesday.

The girl will now face murder charges after the alleged victim died in hospital. Image: 7NEWS

The 16-year-old was arrested at the scene, with footage from 7 News capturing the moment of her arrest.

She is seen handcuffed and wearing a Jim Beam tank top being escorted from the scene by police officers.

He was denied bail to appear at Adelaide Juvenile Court on Wednesday, where he will face a murder charge.

Police assured the public that the incident was not random and that both parties know each other.

Relatives declined to comment on the tragedy when contacted by Daily Mail Australia, but several paid tributes to the dead man online.

“He didn’t deserve this,” one posted. He lived and loved his daughter.

Another added: “I’ll get criticized for this but that man would do anything for that girl.”