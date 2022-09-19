16 hidden iOS 16 features you need to know!

Now that you’ve had a week to play with iOS 16, you’ve probably set up your lock screen, changed your battery indicator, and maybe even set up a few Focus. But there are many smaller features that you may have missed that are just as important as the main ones. Here are 16 you may have missed

Support for Switch controllers (and others)

iOS 16 officially includes support for several new Bluetooth game controllers, including Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and Pro Controllers, giving you even more options when playing games. This support also extends to tvOS and iPadOS.

Locked Folders in Photos

As an extra privacy measure, the Hidden and Recently Deleted folders in Photos are now locked by default so that someone doesn’t accidentally stumble upon them. You use your iPhone credentials (Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode) to access them.

SharePlay Notifications

This isn’t a common problem, but when you share your screen, Apple has automatically turned off notifications so people looking at your screen can’t see them. Now you have an option: in the notification settings there is a new one Share screen option with a switch to allow notifications while using SharePlay or Screen Mirroring.

Dual Photo Detection

In the Albums view of the Photos app, you’ll find a new Duplicates option in Utilities, which automatically finds identical images and lets you merge them, combining captions, keywords, and favorites into each highest-quality duplicate image. So now you can keep your photo library a little cleaner.

The notifications that come in on the iOS 16 lock screen can be customized. Apple

Lock screen notification layouts

Apple’s fancy new lock screen also includes a new way to get notifications in a stack, but that’s not the only option. You can set it to list view if you want them all to cover your pretty lock screen like before, or a single banner with a counter if you want to keep everything super neat.

More Offline Siri Features

Speaking of Siri, if you have an iPhone 12 or newer, it will do even more offline than before. Most Home Control functions, Intercom and Voicemail functions work without sending anything to Apple. You obviously need a network connection to communicate with your HomeKit hub, for example, but all processing stays on your iPhone and nothing goes beyond your local network.

View your WiFi passwords

With iOS 16, you can finally see the passwords for your saved Wi-Fi networks in plain text! You can then simply copy it to the clipboard to share however you want, if needed. Or just watch it to read it aloud to a friend for whom the usual seamless Apple Wi-Fi sharing isn’t available.

Just open Settings, then Wi-Fi. Press info button (i) next to the Wi-Fi network for which you want to receive the password. This will take you to a screen with lots of options and information. The password field will have dots instead of the password, but tap it and your iPhone will authenticate you with Face ID or Touch ID and display the password in plain text, asking you to copy it if you’d like.

Hang up with Siri

Speaking of Siri, you can finally hang up a phone call or FaceTime call with Siri. It’s a little weird that it took so long. Of course the other person will hear you say it, but so what?

In iOS 16, you can take better photos without having to upgrade your iPhone. IDG

Better portrait blur

If you have an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, you’ll get better bokeh in some notable ways. When shooting portraits, objects in the foreground – in front of the subject – get a blurry effect. And in Movie mode videos, the depth of field effect has better accuracy around things like hair and glasses. And we’re still amazed at the on-the-fly cropping it does with photos on the lock screen.

Remove more Apple apps

Apple has allowed us to remove some of its pre-installed apps since iOS 10, and it has added three more in iOS 16: Find My, Clock, and Health. However, Apple notes that some built-in Find My features will still work and some Apple Watch features may be affected.

Face ID Landscape

Since the iPhone X, Face ID only works in portrait orientation, which makes it difficult if you hold your phone sideways. That’s no longer the case with iOS 16. You don’t need to turn anything on, but it only works if you have an iPhone 13 or 14.

16 hidden iOS 16 features you need to know! 4 IDG

Haptic keyboard support

The built-in iOS 16 keyboard now has an option for haptic feedback as you type — without those pesky keyboard clicks — so tapping the glass feels a little more natural. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be coming to the iPad yet.

Accidentally stop ending calls

If you’ve ever accidentally ended a phone call by pressing the power button, Apple has a solution in iOS 16. Go to Settings, then Accessibility > Touch and select Avoid blocking to end call. Now your calls will only end if you tap the End Call button, or if the person on the other end hangs up.

iCloud+ improvements

iCloud+’s Hide My Email and Custom Email Domains features get a little more useful in iOS 16. Hide My Email is integrated directly into QuickType keyboard suggestions, so it should always be available in third-party apps. And your custom domain can be shared with people outside of your Family Sharing group. From the iCloud Mail settings, you can buy a new domain or enable catch-all aliases directly from the iCloud Mail settings.

AirPods quick settings

Along with custom spatial audio, Apple has finally given us an easier way to manage our AirPods in iOS 16. In Settings, you’ll see a new tab under your iCloud name when your AirPods are connected. Tap it and you will be taken directly to the settings for your earbuds.

better memoji

What can we say, we love Memoji. And they get some major improvements in iOS 16. There are more sticker poses and all sticker poses can be used for your contact image. There are 17 new and updated hairstyles, more headwear, more noses and more neutral lip colors. It should be easier than ever to match your Memoji to your look and style.