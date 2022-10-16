$150K worth of cocaine discovered on the shores of Daytona Beach in Florida

<!–

A “Good Samaritan” stumbled upon a bundle of cocaine — with a street value of about $150,000 — on Florida’s Daytona Beach.

Miami Border Patrol agents say they recovered the 11-pound bag after someone informed authorities they saw it washed up on a beach in Volusia County.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar of the Border Patrol’s Miami Sector, which is responsible for managing 1,200 miles of the coastal border, estimated the seized drugs were worth $150,000.

An 11-pound bag of cocaine estimated to be worth $150,000 that washed up on the shore of Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach in Volusia County, Florida, where the ‘good Samaritan’ reportedly contacted authorities after identifying a suspicious package

The bag is small compared to bundles of the drug that recently washed up on the Florida coast.

On Oct. 10, Officer Solar said 65 pounds had been seized on a beach in Brevard County, immediately south of Volusia.

Part of a 65-pound cocaine seizure on Oct. 10, days prior to the most recent seizure

Border Patrol’s Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar has reported that a number of bundles of cocaine have surfaced along the Florida coast.

In late July, Monroe County Sherriff’s Office was notified of a bundle of suspected cocaine among the mangroves at Tavernier in the Florida Keys. The package weighed 72 pounds.

Just days later, again in the Florida Keys, Slosar announced the seizure of another 54 pounds of cocaine.

Together, the drugs were estimated to be worth about $2 million.

Last December, there was another major seizure in which Border Patrol was told that 69 pounds of cocaine was floating in the sea off the Florida Keys.

In December 2021, 69 pounds of cocaine was found in the water off Florida Keys

Data published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection indicates that the Miami Sector seized a total of 566 pounds of cocaine from January to September this year.

264 of those pounds were seized in August. That is the largest amount of cocaine seized by the Sector in one month since August 2019.