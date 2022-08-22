1,500-year-old pre-Viking arrow is found in an ‘awesome’ state of preservation

Norse explorers have found an arrow dating back 1,500 years, pre-Viking Age, after it was exposed by melting ice.

The ‘beautiful’ arrow was found on August 17 in a melted ice pack in Norway’s Jotunheimen Mountains in Innlandet county.

It has a pine shaft and an intact iron arrowhead, although the feathers – the fin-shaped arrangement of feathers at the tip – are no longer present.

The explorers said it is generally in a “great” state of preservation, as the ice essentially acted as a “prehistoric freezer.”

Climate change and the resulting melting ice are turning Norwegian ice patches into ‘treasure glaciers’, exposing many objects from the distant past.

Archaeologist May-Tove Smiseth holds arrow found on Aug. 17, which is in ‘great’ state of preservation

It dates back to around the 6th century AD – dating back to several hundred years before the Viking Age

The 1,500-year-old arrow was found on August 17 in a melted ice pack in Norway’s Jotunheimen Mountains in Innlandet county.

The arrow dates back to around the 6th century AD – dating back to several hundred years before the Viking Age.

Researchers also found a second arrow in the same location that is not that old – probably from the 9th century AD – although it is slightly less well-preserved.

Both were found in the Jotunheimen Mountains by experts at the Secrets of the Ice, part of the Glacier Archeology Program of Innlandet County Council’s Department of Cultural Heritage.

THE TWO ARROWS Arrow 1 Found: August 17, 2022 Era: 6th century AD (pre-Viking) Arrow 2 Found: August 19, 2022 Era: 9th century (Viking)

“The first arrow was found last Wednesday during a systematic survey of newly exposed soil near a receding ice sheet (a non-moving glacier),” Dr. Lars Pilø, co-founder of Secrets of the Ice, to MailOnline.

‘The arrow can be dated from the shape of the arrowhead, as this type of arrowhead is known from well-dated archaeological contexts in the lowlands.

‘The same goes for the arrow shaft, the type of which is known from finds in marshes in Denmark.

“It can be quite confusing, so see how well the artifacts are preserved from the ice, as they don’t look old. The ice acts as a prehistoric freezer.

“In a way the objects don’t age and normally don’t need much conservation, usually a light polishing.”

The first arrow lay among debris – an accumulation of loose rocks or rocky debris at the base of a cliff.

It was found near the bottom edge of the ice, but was probably lost to the snow further up the slope 1,500 years ago.

The first arrow was probably exposed a few times after it was lost in the snow, as the feathers have disappeared and the sinew and tar – used to attach the arrowhead to the shaft – have not been perfectly preserved

It lay among rubble – an accumulation of loose stones or rocky debris at the base of a cliff

When the snow later melted, the arrow was transported down by meltwater and landed on the ground where it was found last week, Secrets of the Ice explained in a Twitter thread.

It was probably exposed a few times after it was lost in the snow, as the feathers have disappeared and the sinew and tar — used to attach the arrowhead to the shaft — have not been perfectly preserved. But overall, the arrow retention is ‘pretty cool’.

There are also remnants of the tar that would have glued the feathers to the arrow shaft and the ‘thickened’ ridge – the notch in the feathered end for engaging the tendon.

Pictured is the thickened ‘ridge’ – the notch in the feathered end for engaging the bowstring – of the first arrow

dr. Pilø said the place where this arrow was found is a reindeer hunting ground at more than 2000 meters.

Reindeer would take to the ice and snow on hot days to avoid botflies, which can lay their eggs in the flesh of mammals.

“The old hunters knew this and hunted them in the snow,” Dr Pilø told MailOnline.

“If the hunters missed their target, the arrow could disappear in the snow and be lost.”

Meanwhile, the second arrow is a little less well-preserved, with the arrowhead barely attached to the shaft, although there is still a small piece of the feathers.

Researchers also found a second arrow in the same location that is not that old – probably from the 9th century AD – although it is slightly less well-preserved (pictured)

The second arrow has a loop of birch bark, close to the arrowhead, which originally would have helped attach the arrow to the shaft – something only the Vikings did.

It is less well preserved than the first arrow, probably because it has been exposed for a longer period of time.

It was found in the same spot in the Jotunheimen Mountains, among the rocks in the scree slope.

Other objects have been found in the Jotunheimen Mountains this year, Dr. Pilø said, including animal bone and antlers, and scare stick remnants – thin sticks with a movable object at the top, believed to be used for reindeer hunting.