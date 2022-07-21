150 million-year-old marine invertebrate is named after Ukraine’s President Zelensky

Often used in jewelry, amber is fossilized tree resin, the oldest of which is over 300 million years old.

In recent years, the Hukawng Valley in northern Myanmar, formerly Burma, has has yielded many discoveries.

In January 2017, researchers discovered a 100-million-year-old insect preserved in amber that bore a transient resemblance to ET.

Its features, including triangular head and bulging eyes, were so unique that researchers entered a new scientific order, Aethiocarenodea.

The eyes on the side of its head would have enabled the insect to see nearly 180 degrees by simply turning its head.

In June 2017, researchers uncovered a beautiful chick trapped in amber, which they believe was only a few days old when it fell into a pool of sap leaking from a pine tree in Myanmar.

The incredible find showed the head, neck, wing, tail and feet of a now-extinct bird that lived at the time of the dinosaurs, 100 million years ago, in unprecedented detail.

Researchers gave the young enantiornithine ‘Belone’, after the Burmese name for the amber eastern skylark.

The chick belonged to a group of birds known as the “opposite birds” that lived alongside the ancestors of modern birds.

Archaeologists say they were actually more diverse and successful – until they went extinct with the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

They were very different from today’s birds, and their shoulders and legs had grown very differently from those of modern birds.

In December 2017, experts discovered incredible ancient fossils of a tick grasping a dinosaur feather and another — dubbed “Dracula’s Terrible Tick” — swollen after stuffing itself with blood.

The first evidence that dinosaurs had blood-sucking parasites was found in 99-million-year-old Burmese amber.

The newly discovered tick dates back to the Cretaceous Period from 145 to 66 million years ago.

In 2021, researchers announced that they had discovered a new species of land snail from 99 million years ago, preserved in amber moments after giving birth.

The ‘marshmallow-like’ soft body of the gastropod Cretatortulosa gigenens was preserved in the sap, as were its five offspring.

That same week, scientists in Myanmar announced another discovery of a new species of ancient lizard trapped in amber at about the same time.

‘Oculudentavis naga’ was confirmed as a lizard after CT scans that analyzed its skull and partial skeleton.