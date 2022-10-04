15-year girl, boyfriend arrested in father’s stabbing death

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Police in Nebraska’s capital, Lincoln, have arrested a 15-year-old girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend in the stabbing of the girl’s father.

Officers called 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer’s apartment Monday afternoon and found him dead with stab wounds, police said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Gilmer’s teenage daughter called 911 and told dispatchers she arrived at the apartment after school to find her father injured and unconscious, police said. The girl was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder after police questioned her.

Police later arrested her boyfriend on suspicion of complicity in first-degree murder.

The Associated Press generally does not name children who are facing criminal charges.

Formal charges against the teens are expected to be filed Wednesday, when they are both expected to be charged as adults, Lancaster County attorney Pat Condon said.

Police said they found a weapon believed to have been used in the murder in the apartment. Detectives have not yet identified a motive for the murder, police said.

