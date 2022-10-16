1971’s Computer room gave players control of a spaceship and asked them to shoot down incoming flying saucers. The gameplay was as simple as could be, but all about Computer room‘s technology and its commercial release “insert-quarter-to-play” would soon become the foundation of the arcade video game industry. But of course, Computer room co-creator Nolan Bushnell’s next big project, 1972’s pongwould end up being much more successful.

15 Incredible Firsts In Video Game History 4

14. First female lead in video games – Billie Sue (Wabbit)

The first game with a named and playable female character was in 1982 wabbit for the Atari 2600. That unique title featured a farmer named Billie Sue, who was tasked with defending crops from rabbits.

interesting, wabbit was also an early example of a game designed by a woman (Vietnamese programmer Van Mai, then Van Tran). Sadly, as she was incorrectly identified as Ban Tran for quite some time (and left the game industry shortly after) wabbit‘s release), her contributions to the industry were all but forgotten. Fortunately, researchers helped her and Billie restore Sue’s place in history.

15 Incredible Firsts In Video Game History 5

13. Cheat Code For First Video Game – “xyzzy” (Colossal Cave Adventure)

You have to go all the way back to the years 1977 Colossal Cave Adventure to find the very first cheat code. In that text-based adventure title, players can type the phrase “xyzzy” at some point to skip much of the game.

Interestingly, designer Will Crowther implemented the “xyzzy” command at the request of his sister, who helped him test the game. Crowther left it in the final game thinking there were probably “a lot of impatient people who would appreciate a shortcut.” Many early cheat codes were actually implemented to help developers test their games more efficiently, and fans discovered them by chance through publications, word of mouth, and experimentation.

15 Incredible Firsts In Video Game History 6

12. First Secret Character – Reptile (Mortal Kombat)

Many modern developers use the idea of ​​a secret character to not only reward curious gamers, but also entice us to explore every inch of a digital world. As popular as the idea of ​​secret characters is today, it’s not nearly as old as you might think.