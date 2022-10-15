15 Forgotten Resident Evil Clones That Deserve More Love

A game doesn’t have to be an exact copy of Resident Evil considered a clone for the purposes of this list. Any title with a combination of trademarks Resident Evil elements (such as tank controls and fixed camera perspectives, etc.) probably taken into consideration.

and clone. Finally, the use of the word “clone” is not intended to be derogatory. The point of this article is to make the argument that these so-called clones deserve a legacy of their own.

With that out of the way, let’s get into the lab and dissect some of the biggest Resident Evil clones you probably never played.

15. Countdown: Vampires

I will be very honest with you. Countdown: Vampires is not a good game in the traditional sense of the word. In fact, it’s an incredibly bad game in most respects. The awful controls and often shaky camera system make the game’s already questionable action and puzzle sequences even more of a chore. The acting and writing of this game also make the PS1 version of Resident Evil looks like Red Dead Redemption 2.

However, Countdown: Vampires is really one of those rare “so bad, they’re good” video games. If you can get past the more frustrating gameplay elements of this title, you’ll find an entertaining bit of B entertainment that will have you wondering how this was made possible. This game perfectly sums up the lovable lows of its era of survival horror titles.

14. Covert Ops: Nuclear Dawn (aka Chase the Express)

covert operations is a pure action title rather than a horror game, already making it a fringe candidate for this list. However, it is impossible to deny that this game was clearly influenced by Resident Evil. The fixed cameras, the pre-generated environments, the controls, the pace… it’s all there. More importantly, this game contains some really fascinating concepts that other games should have borrowed frankly.

covert operations sees you infiltrate a hijacked train to stop a group of terrorists. The entire game takes place on that train, which, despite all the backtracking required by the premise, is really the perfect set up for a 90s action adventure. More importantly, this game’s spy puzzle sequences give you make you feel like you’re so much more than a mercenary. It appears that Resident Evil-like gameplay goes surprisingly well with a Mission Impossible-like premise.

13. Nocturne

Nocturne was actually treated as a pretty big deal in the months leading up to the much-hyped October 1999 release date. The game’s cutting-edge graphics (which are quite impressive to this day) were touted as the medium’s future, while Nocturne‘s “secret supernatural detectives” premise intrigued X files fans everywhere. Unfortunately, this game’s control and camera issues (as well as its absurd system requirements) ruined some of that hype and contributed to the game’s decidedly mixed reception.