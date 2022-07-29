15 dead in ‘devastating’ Kentucky flooding, toll expected to rise

Aerial view of underwater homes of the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky.



At least 15 people have died in Kentucky in flash floods caused by torrential rains that wiped out homes and stranded some residents on rooftops, the state governor said Friday.

“It’s devastating,” Governor Andy Beshear told CNN. “Our number of Kentuckians we’ve lost is now at 15.

“I expect it to more than double,” Beshear said. “And there will be some children.”

“Some people’s homes were completely swept away in the middle of the night while they were sleeping,” the governor added.

He said hundreds of people had been rescued by boat and there were about 50 aerial rescues with National Guard helicopters.

With many roads washed away “we still can’t reach many people,” he said.

“The current is so strong it’s not safe for some of those water rescues we have to do.”

Eastern Kentucky has had flooding before “but we’ve never seen anything like it,” Beshear said.

“People who earn their living from this, who have been doing it for 20 years, have never seen such high water.”

Some parts of the state’s Appalachia region reported more than 20 inches of rain falling in a 24-hour period.

The water level of the North Fork of the Kentucky River near Whitesburg rose to a staggering 20 feet within hours, well above the previous record of 14.7 feet.

Members of a rescue team rescue a family from a boat in Quicksand, Kentucky, after flash flooding.



A bridge and road are flooded by flooding from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky.



Homes submerged under floodwaters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River are seen from a drone in Jackson, Kentucky.



A family looks at their sunken home in Jackson, Kentucky.



disaster report

Many roads resembled rivers, mangled cars littered the landscape, and muddy brown water lapped against the roofs of low-lying houses.

Kayla Brown, 29, and Joe Salley Jr., 56, residents of Perry County, told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the rapidly rising water got them stuck in their mobile home.

“It was like a wave coming at you from the ocean,” Salley said.

Neighbors came to the rescue after their trailer was knocked off the ground.

The floods in eastern Kentucky are the latest in a series of extreme weather events that scientists say are an undeniable sign of climate change.

Nearly 60 people were killed by a tornado in western Kentucky in December 2021.

The National Weather Service warned that more heavy rain was expected.

President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration for Kentucky, allowing federal aid to complement state and local recovery efforts.

Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will travel to Kentucky on Friday and report to the president.

