15 Best Family Board Games to Play This Holiday Season: Codenames, Catan, Herd Mentality, Wingspan

The 15 Best Games to Play When You're Sitting Around With Family

Amrita Marino

This article is part of SELF’s Rest Week, an editorial package dedicated to doing less. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that taking care of yourself, physically and emotionally, is impossible without genuine downtime. With that in mind, we’ll be publishing articles up until the new year to help you make a habit of taking breaks, chilling out, and slowing down. (And we’re taking our own advice: The SELF staff will be OOO during this time!) We hope to inspire you to take it easy and get some rest, whatever that looks like for you.

Home for the holidays? When you’re not busy sleeping in, drinking cider, helping prepare meals, or dodging questions about your ex, pull out a few family board games for the whole crew to join in on. This time of year is excellent for recharging and reconnecting with family, and while playing games might not be a relaxing activity (who among us hasn’t had an outburst while playing Monopoly?), it’s certainly a nice alternative to talking about current events. Games have the power to bring people together and create fun memories to close out a year that was, maybe, not so fun. With them, you can indulge your competitive side, use your brain to strategize against your loved ones, or create healthy conversations that won’t end in someone leaving the room in a huff.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best games to play with family during your downtime, from exciting card games to strategic board games to engaging conversation-starters. You’ll find some classics nestled in this list, like Scrabble and Codenames, plus games you maybe haven’t heard of, like Dutch Blitz, Herd Mentality, and The Hygge Game. We’d also recommend dusting off whatever other family board games (or puzzles) are in your old cabinet, fishing out the raggedy ping pong paddles, or finally using that decorative chess set. Whatever your family dynamic, if you’ll be together this season, we encourage you to try a few of these out.

Dutch Blitz: Original and Expansion Combo PackFor any family that loves a fast-paced, competitive card game, try this one recommended by SELF’s commerce writer Sarah Madaus. Dutch Blitz is hugely popular where she’s from (yep, you guessed it—farm country, Pennsylvania), and though it’s easy to play for all ages, it’s tough to master. There are several things going on at once during gameplay; each player starts with one pile of cards to constantly flip through. As they flip through their respective piles, they place them in sequential order (from 1 to 10) in stacks organized by color (red, blue, yellow, green) on the playing surface. This is how you amass points.

Each player has another pile of 10 cards, their “Blitz” pile, which they try to put out into the stacks simultaneously. Whoever gets rid of their Blitz pile the fastest wins the round. By the end, you’ll probably be sweating (and swearing at your family members).

We’re Not Really Strangers Family Edition Card GameIf your ideal game night is sitting around by the fire having stimulating conversations and not playing a heated board game, the popular We’re Not Really Strangers game has an expansion pack specifically for families. The game includes three levels (perception, connection, and reflection) and 150 cards, with prompts like “In what ways are you most like the people who raised you?” and “What’s one argument you’ve had with someone in this family that you can laugh about now?” As you go through each level, the questions get deeper, so keep that in mind if you’re with very sensitive people.

Mexican Train Dominoes“I’ve been a huge fan of this game ever since a pal taught our friend group during a trip to upstate New York—which is to say, it’s a fun one to get going when you’re sitting around with people over the course of several days,” says SELF editor-in-chief Rachel Miller. “I’ve since played it with visiting family, and it’s a hit.” Essentially, the goal is to get rid of all of your dominoes by placing them matching-number to matching-number on the table, but not every player has a matching tile. It combines luck and strategy, and the concept is generally easy enough to grasp for ages 8 and up.

BoggleSo you think you’re a wordsmith? This classic palm-sized word search game will definitely be a crowd-pleaser for the grandparents in your family, but we think it’s pretty great, too. Shake up the grid, flip the timer, and write down as many words as you can find. Once the timer runs out, each player reads their list of words and if any are repeated, they get crossed out. The more players, the more challenging it is to win.

The Chameleon Board GameThe Chameleon is an award-winning social deduction game that takes a few minutes to learn and not long to play. Relatively similar to Codenames, all of the players except one (the Chameleon) have a secret word that relates to the topic card. Everyone suspects everyone else is the Chameleon and tries to catch them in their tracks. If they choose correctly, the Chameleon has one more shot to keep from losing: Guess the secret word.

Scrabble Deluxe EditionTake your word power to the next level with this deluxe edition of Scrabble, which has a rotating board for all the serious Scrabblers out there (and anyone who simply does not feel like reading upside down). It’s the same crossword game everyone knows and loves: Use your combination of tiles to create and add to words to see who can get the highest score.

The Hygge GameAnother conversation-based game, The Hygge Game focuses on creating cozy, intimate conversations with the ones you love. There’s no real goal, no winner, just a deck of cards waiting to be discussed. Prompts include questions like, “What smell reminds you the most of your childhood?” and “Did you try anything for the first time in the past year?” Each is intended to spark longer tangents, so don’t fret if things get off-track.

Catan Board GameTo us, the best games to play with family are challenging but not so hard that it takes two hours to explain the rules. In Catan, a classic strategy game, players act as “settlers,” attempting to develop their own mini-civilization by building settlements, cities, and roads. The game is played on a honeycomb-esque board, with mini hexagons representing different resources (wood, brick, sheep, grain, and ore). Players collect these resources to build structures and expand their civilization. The goal of the game is to be the first player to reach a certain number of victory points, earned as you build and settle across the board. Mostly, though, it’ll probably make you swear at your loved ones.

Codenames, recommended by SELF’s senior commerce editor Jen Calle, is a fun, competitive game that works with two teams. “For this game, each team has a Spymaster who is in charge of correctly communicating the codenames on the field (25 deck of cards that represent agent spies) which are laid out in front of everyone,” she says. “Some codenames correspond to your team’s spies, some are the other team’s spies, some are bystanders, and some are assassins. The spymasters must hint at clues using a single word, then their team can discuss among themselves which card to choose.”

Here’s the key: The spymaster has to make sure to clue words that would link the corresponding team’s agents (cards) only (think: Battleship). If their team picks a spy from the other team, they lose their turn. If they pick a bystander they’re okay to keep going, but if they pick the assassin they automatically lose the game.

Monopoly Board GameIt’s a classic for a reason, folks! The fiercely competitive real estate game bravely asks, what if everyone ages 8 and up were all landlords and housing moguls? This version of Monopoly includes 16 community chest cards (voted by fans of the game), which reflect great things about being part of a community.

Wingspan Board GameMiller came to this soothing, nature-centric game via a lovely Slate article, and has been obsessed ever since. “You’re trying to build an ecosystem of birds; you do this by acquiring food, which you then spend to play bird cards on the board, and laying eggs on those cards. Different birds are worth different points, based on their food costs and how many eggs they can hold, and contain different ‘powers’ that you can use to gain more food or additional bird cards,” she says. If you’re new to engine-building games (as she was), you might find there’s a bit of a learning curve. But remember, learning how to play kills time when you’re sitting with family members and running out of things to talk about. If you’re really having trouble understanding the game, might we recommend old faithful, YouTube University?

“This game is really pleasant and soothing, and even though it’s a competition, there’s an inherent level of cooperation involved (because some activations that benefit you, for example, will also help the other players). Wingspan ultimately turned me into a birder and is the reason I can now recognize a tufted titmouse and a ruby-crowned kinglet when I encounter them in the park.”

Herd Mentality Party GameBeyond the cute cow-themed box, this fun party game is easy to understand and doesn’t go on for hours (unless you want it to). It’s reminiscent of Family Feud and Scattergories. Start with a question, like “What is the best way to cook an egg?” Everyone secretly writes down the answer they think is right. If you don’t know, try to figure out what everyone else would write. If your answer is in the majority, you win a cow token. If you’re the odd one out, you get a pink cow token, which is, essentially, a ticket to losing the game—unless you pass it along to another player.

Parks Board GameMuch like Wingspan, Miller recommends Parks because it’s a gentle engine-building board game that lets you appreciate nature without actually having to leave your home. To play, you just “hike” along the trails (the game board), collect resources and hiking gear, take photos, and visit all the national parks you have on your IRL bucket list.

“What really sets this game apart is the gorgeous art and the beautiful wooden pieces—they really elevate Parks and make it feel special,” she says. “Bonus: the box is built to hold all the different components perfectly, and there is even a little diagram on the outside in case you forget how to put them back in. It’s oddly satisfying detail, and a great example of how thoughtfully Parks (as well as Trails, another great offering from this brand!) is designed.”

What Do You Meme? Core GameFor the Millennials, Zillennials, and dads who spend too much time on Facebook, there’s this game. A similar “know your judge” concept to games like Apples to Apples and Cards Against Humanity, the rotating judge picks a meme, and then each player chooses from their pile of dealt caption cards (for example: “The face you make while people are singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to you”) the one that most aptly—and humorously—describes the meme. The judge decides who wins the round, and the winner takes the meme as a point. The core game, shown here, is intended for adults, as some of the caption cards have NSFW humor.

Actually Curious Card Game: Culture EditionHere’s a deck of question cards from Actually Curious devoted to culture, so think: books, movies, celebs, music, and performances. These questions are lighthearted and approachable for all age groups. Two examples: “What is one cult classic or hidden gem that you’re dying to tell us all about?” and “What’s your zodiac sign, and do you feel like it resonates with you?”

