14-year-old girl shot and killed as she filmed TikTok dances in her home by two teenage girls

A teenage girl was shot dead while shooting a TikTok in Colorado, resulting in the arrest of three suspects, including two teenage girls.

Aaliyah Salazar, 14, of Monte Vista, was shot in the head in a house on Aug. 7 while dancing TikToks with her friends.

Two teenage girls and one of the girl’s boyfriend, Emiliano Vargas, 21, who was in legal possession of the weapon, have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Authorities have not released the names of the minors.

Vargas is charged with permitting or providing a firearm to a minor. The two girls were charged with reckless manslaughter and possession of a gun by minors, police said. The girls can face up to six years.

One of the suspects is said to have told police she saw the gunman pick up the gun, aim and fire it at Salazar, before throwing it on the bed at Vargas’ 75- and 78-year-old grandparents Madelyn and Waldo Padilla’s home – where he and his girlfriend, 17, lived.

‘[Redacted] select[ed] gun up, aim at it [Salazar] and shot [her]. I do not know if [redacted] knew the clip was in the gun but right after [redacted] shot [redacted] threw the gun on the bed,” court documents said.

The girls told authorities the shooting ‘could be’ [an] accident.’

Aaliyah Salazar, 14, of Monte Vista, was fatally shot in the head in a home on Aug. 7 while dancing TikToks with her friends. Two teenage girls and one of the girl’s boyfriend, Emiliano Vargas, 21, have been arrested in connection with the shooting

One of the suspects is said to have told police that she saw the gunman pick up the gun, point it at Salazar and fire it before throwing it on the bed. The girls told authorities the shooting ‘could be’ [an] accident’ and they had gained access to the gun through Vargas

The gunman, whose name has not been released, allegedly gained access to the gun through her boyfriend, who legally owned it and showed it to the other girls while they were making TikToks.

Vargas is said to have kept the gun on a shelf in the open air, and police said there were photos of the minors with the gun in May, according to the police. New York Post.

The declaration states that a TikTok video shot just before the shooting shows Salazar dancing with another minor, while another in the background is “fiddling with something on the bed.”

The girls had been watching TV prior to the shooting and were making TikToks all day when the girlfriend pulled the gun off the shelf and showed it to the girls. stated the affidavit.

Salazar’s family think the shooting was intentional and should be punished accordingly (Photo: Salazar with her grandfather Gary)

‘[Redacted] were excited to see it and wanted to hold the gun so [redacted] it provides.’ it said.

One of the girls told police she removed the “clip” before handing the gun to the other girls, just before the shooting took place.

The girls admitted they didn’t try to help Salazar after being shot because they could see Salazar “leaking” and because of “all the blood” and that they “paniced and ran out of the room to [redacted] my friend’s grandmother.’

Madelyn told authorities she was “folding laundry” when she heard a “loud nose and the… [girls’] run and scream.’

Waldo said he was “in the bathroom when he heard what sounded like a car starting to back up” and heard “yelling and crying” before telling one of the girls to call 911.

Vargas was not home at the time of the shooting because he was working at Safeway, a supermarket.

DailyMail.com has attempted to contact the Padillas for comment.

A day later, Salazar’s grandfather, Gary Salazar, told the police that one of the girls had called him and told him which girl had shot his granddaughter and that girl told him she intended to report the other girl because she’ can’t sleep with all the guilt.” ‘

On Aug. 9, investigators met Madelyn again to ask if she knew more information after a 911 recording revealed she had asked the girls who had the gun.

She told the officers that she would go home and ask her grandson’s friend what had happened and later that day she and the friend arrived at the police station.

Girlfriend told police he was ‘ready to say who shot’ [Salazar]’ and stated that the reason she had ‘lie’ before was because she ‘was scared and didn’t want to’ [redacted] Getting in trouble.’

Vargas (pictured) legally owned the weapon and kept it unlocked on a shelf in the room he shared with his 17-year-old girlfriend at his grandparents’ house in Monte Vista

The shooting took place at the house of Vargas’ grandparents (photo)

The girl also told police that the shooter was the “only friend” who… [she] was afraid of losing,” the affidavit said.

Several GoFundMe pages have been set up to help with Salazar’s funeral and tombstone cost

“Aaliyah was Gary’s whole world, he loved his daughter so much,” said one of the GoFundMe members.

“She could go to a store and come out with 20 new friends,” Gary . told me 9 News. “She was just that person. She loved people and people loved her.’

The Salazar family now say the shooting was “deliberate” and want the girls to pay for their actions.

“The frustration I have with that is that if you take someone’s life, you have to pay a heavy price for it,” he told 9 News. “Don’t slap the hand and say don’t do it again.”