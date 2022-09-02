14-year-old boy decrypts ASD coin in ‘just over an hour’ as the cybersecurity agency try to hire him

<!–

A teenager cracked four levels of an encrypted coin in just over an hour, a feat so impressive that a top Australian cybersecurity firm is now looking to hire him.

The 14-year-old boy deciphered multiple layers of code printed on a 50-cent commemorative coin released Thursday by Australia’s foreign cybersecurity intelligence agency.

Director-General Rachel Noble of the Australian Signals Directorate said in a speech at the Lowy Institute on Friday that she hoped to meet and possibly recruit the boy “soon,” the agency said. ABC.

The limited-edition coin was unveiled as part of the ASD’s 75th anniversary.

Only 50,000 coins were minted to collect, with the ASD saying the coin’s four different coding layers increased in difficulty at each level, with clues on how to crack the code on each side of the coin.

“There is a challenge to see who can break through all the layers in the right way, and, would you believe it, yesterday the coin was launched at 8:45 am; we posted our web form and said, ‘Hey, if you think you’ve got the answers, fill out the form,’ she said.

And believe it or not, a 14-year-old boy in Tasmania was the first person in just over an hour to get all four layers right.

‘Just unbelievable. Can you imagine being his mother? So we hope to meet him soon… to recruit him.”

At the unveiling of the coin on Thursday, Ms Noble said the coin was a tribute to the agency’s work and the evolution of code breaking.

She also said anyone who cracked the code was “pretty well placed” to get a job with the ASD.

After the 14-year-old managed to solve the coin’s four layers of code, she revealed that there was a fifth layer of encryption that no one had yet been able to decipher.