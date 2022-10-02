US cricket breaches ICC financial protocols

USA Cricket’s deteriorating administrative situation has resulted in the organization receiving multiple reprimands from the ICC, including a temporary suspension of funding and the loss of all administrative duties related to hosting the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup.

Atul Rai, who was recently appointed interim chairman of the board to replace outgoing Paraag Marathe following Rai’s victory in the recent general election for the US cricket match, sent a letter to all stakeholders late Friday night explaining the dangerous state of affairs leading up to highlight the next American cricket match. Annual General Meeting, which is announced on October 9.

“I have engaged with the ICC and Cricket West Indies to initiate a dialogue about USA Cricket’s wider involvement and collaboration in hosting the 2024 World Cup,” Rai wrote. “I strongly believe that USA Cricket along with Cricket West Indies should be the co-hosts of the World Cup.”

While no previous formal statement has been issued by USA Cricket or Cricket West Indies (CWI) on the matter, multiple sources have stated that the ICC sent a letter to USA Cricket this summer informing them that due to ongoing governance issues, USA Cricket was stripped of all administrative co-hosting duties for the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup.

However, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice then visited US cricket administrators in California and Texas over the summer to inspect potential venues for use during the event. ESPNcricinfo sources have stated that while all administrative duties related to a local organizing committee for the event are now handled solely by CWI, the intention is that a percentage of the matches will still be held on U.S. soil.

In addition to the issue of the 2024 T20 World Cup, USA Cricket is embroiled in ongoing issues regarding their finances and governance. The election that saw Rai return to the board took place after a 17-month delay. Meanwhile, USA Cricket has been in serious debt since the cancellation of three ODIs against Ireland last December, resulting in a loss of sponsorship and TV revenue expected to be received after the games were played. However, the fixed logistical costs of hosting the series persisted even if the matches did not take place, leaving the US heavily indebted after losing about $250,000 trying to host the matches.

“Shortly after taking office, we were informed that the second quarter financial report due at the end of June 2022 had never been submitted,” Rai said in the letter. In addition, the 2021 audited financial report, which was also due on June 30, was not submitted despite several deadline extensions from ICC. The report also required the minutes of the 2021 AGM which was never held. You may recall that the AGM of 2020 was held in May 2021. As a result, ICC suspended our financing for the third quarter for non-compliance.”

Former USA Cricket CEO Iain Higgins had a role in the country initially co-hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup•Peter Della Penna

Rai went on to inform members of several other long-standing financial problems previously reported by ESPNcricinfo but showing little sign of improvement of late. These included the controversial issue of player salaries not being paid on time, while at the same time the board — overseen by Marathe — had approved a $300,000 payment to former CEO Iain Higgins to avoid legal action. According to Rai, it is not only the salaries of players, but also many other salaries of administrative staff that are not paid regularly.

“USA Cricket’s current cash flow situation is critical as we have defaulted on employee salaries and US player salaries,” Rai wrote. “In addition, there were over $200,000 in outstanding invoices from past unbudgeted expenses that were past due, and we plan to pay them as we have already paid a significant portion of it.”

Rai also states that no progress has been made in hiring a new CEO to replace Higgins after his resignation in November 2021. Rai cites USA Cricket’s ongoing financial problems as the reason and that until these are resolved, the organization will not hire anyone. to replace Higgins. It basically means that Rai will be positioned as the key decider for USA Cricket in the future.

Paraag Marathe was replaced by Atul Rai as interim chairman following Rai’s victory in the recent general election•Getty Images

Another issue Rai raises is the strained relationship between USA Cricket and ACE, their commercial partner that has the rights to launch a franchise T20 competition – Major League Cricket – which will launch in 2023. USA Cricket board member Venu Pisike had previously told ESPNcricinfo earlier this year of USA Cricket’s dissatisfaction with the original terms signed by both sides in May 2019, which Rai said were subsequently reinforced in April 2021.

As part of that agreement, ACE will retain 95% of all cricket-related commercial revenue – including TV broadcast rights, sponsorship deals and admission tickets – generated for USA Cricket, while USA Cricket will retain 5%. The agreement provides a minimum annual guaranteed payment to USA Cricket from ACE – listed at $399,000 for 2022. It means USA Cricket would have to generate $8 million in revenue during the calendar year before receiving anything beyond the minimum payout of $399,000 guaranteed by ACE.

USA Cricket had issued a press release in the days after Pisike’s statements were made to ESPNCricinfo in May 2022, in which he refuted Pisike’s words, claiming they were his own views and did not reflect USA Cricket’s views. However, Rai’s letter, which was formally issued via a press release from the American cricketer, now reiterates Pisike’s position that the American cricketer is not satisfied with the current arrangement and wants to renegotiate the ACE contract. This is despite the fact that both Rai and Pisike voted in favor of the original May 2019 agreement – Rai previously served on the board from August 2018 to February 2020 – when it was first presented to the board three years ago.

“Mr Paraag Marathe, who was chairman at the time, informed the board that this was a temporary agreement and that it would be dissolved soon,” Rai wrote. “Unfortunately, that never came to pass. In April 2022, USA Cricket sent a message to ACE seeking clarification on their investments and practices, and at this point a long-form deal is pending, and we will be working on a long-term contract that is fair to USA Cricket and works for all parties.”