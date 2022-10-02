Pakistani bowl in decider; Rizwan and Rauf back, Woakes plays but no Wood

Toss Pakistan chose to bowl England

Babar Azam won the toss and opted for the chase in the seventh and final T20I of the series against England. With the teams currently tied at 3-3, Lahore’s third meeting will be decisive.

Pakistan made three changes to the XI which was defeated extensively on Friday night, with Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf – the leading points scorer and wicket taker on either side – both remembered. Mohammad Hasnain also enters, while Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal and Shahnawaz Dahani sit outside.

England brought Chris Woakes back for his second appearance in the series, replacing Richard Gleeson, but Mark Wood was officially “not endangered” ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Moeen Ali remained captain of the side, while Jos Buttler still waited for the right moment to make his comeback from a calf injury.

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Shan Masood, 4 Haider Ali, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Asif Ali, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Mohammad Hasnain, 10 Mohammad Wasim, 11 Haris Rauf