South Africa comes first against unchanged India; Ngidi replaces Shamsi for Guwahati match

Toss South Africa choose to bowl India

In front of a sold-out Guwahati crowd at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, South African captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and was expected to opt to bowl against Rohit Sharma’s India. South Africa made one change by adding extra pace to their attack with right arm sealer Lungi Ngidi replacing left arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. India remains unchanged from their eight-wicket victory in Thiruvananthapuram.

Rohit said bringing it to damp Guwahati a few days earlier has helped the home side acclimatise. He also said the highest order will have to be careful at first, describing the pitch as “sticky”. He also expected humidity to be a factor.

Bavuma said he hoped this surface would be “friendlier” to their batters after being limited to just 106 in the first T20I. Ngidi’s addition to the XI means South Africa enters with the lone spinner in the left arm Orthodox spinner Keshav Maharaj. However, both Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs can provide support with their part-time offspin.

India enter the game with a 1-0 lead in the series and aim to seal their first win in the T20I series against South Africa at home. The visitors would like to take the series to Indore for Tuesday’s decision with a win in a field where India has never had success in T20Is.

Both teams are taking into account rain, which is expected later in the evening. The last time a T20I was on the program here – against Sri Lanka in 2020 – the match was stopped without a ball being bowled.

India XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 R Ashwin, 10 Deepak Chahar, 11 Arshdeep Singh.