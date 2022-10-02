Patidar, Mukesh get first call in India for ODIs in South Africa
Patidar’s roster completes a fairytale run to the India cap. He has been on top form since the IPL, where he scored 333 runs in eight innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore with an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 152.75. A month later, in June, he scored a hundred in the Ranji Trophy final and helped upset underdogs Madhya Pradesh Mumbai. Patidar’s golden run continued this month in the A Series against New Zealand, where he was the top scorer for India in the red-ball leg of the tour, with 319 runs in four innings, including two centuries and a highest score of 176.
ODI team: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar