Patidar, Mukesh get first call in India for ODIs in South Africa

Batter Rajat Patidar and fast bowler Mukesh Kumar have received their first call-up to India for the three ODIs against South Africa. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the 16-man squad, while Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain.

The series kicks off in Lucknow on October 6, the same day the Indian T20 World Cup squad leaves for Australia for a preparatory camp. With the exception of Shreyas, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar, who are part of India’s T20 World Cup campaign as reserves, none of the other players in the World Cup squad are part of the ODI series against South Africa.

Patidar’s roster completes a fairytale run to the India cap. He has been on top form since the IPL, where he scored 333 runs in eight innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore with an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 152.75. A month later, in June, he scored a hundred in the Ranji Trophy final and helped upset underdogs Madhya Pradesh Mumbai. Patidar’s golden run continued this month in the A Series against New Zealand, where he was the top scorer for India in the red-ball leg of the tour, with 319 runs in four innings, including two centuries and a highest score of 176.