13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had the top eight players in the league, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected to the first Pro Bowl Games.

The league announced the rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in week-long skill competitions culminating in a football game on Sunday, February 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September.

Kansas City and Dallas each had selected seven players for the Games. San Francisco and Baltimore follow with six. Only two teams – Jacksonville and Chicago – are not represented on the first rosters.

Joining Hurts from the Eagles (13-1) are wide receiver AJ Brown, running back Miles Sanders, right tackle Lane Johnson, center Jason Kelce, left guard Landon Dickerson, linebacker Haason Reddick and cornerback Darius Slay. Hurts, Sanders, Dickerson and Reddick are newcomers. It’s Kelce’s sixth, Slay’s fifth, and Johnson’s fourth. Sanders and Reddick were selected as backups.

Patrick Mahomes is the AFC’s starting quarterback. Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are his backups. Kirk Cousins ​​and Geno Smith support Hurts.

Smith is a first pick in his 10th season in the NFL. He is the first quarterback since Rich Gannon (1999) to earn his first Pro Bowl selection in Year 10 or later of his career.

Trent Williams, the 49ers’ left tackle, was picked for the 10th time. Aaron Donald became the first defensive lineman to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first nine seasons. He is the sole representative of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angels Rams (4-10).

Miami’s Tyreek Hill was selected to his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl, joining AJ Green as the only wide receivers to earn Pro Bowl honors in each of their first seven seasons.

Twenty-five of the 88 players selected are first-timers, including rookie cornerbacks Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets and Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks. It is the second time two rookie cornerbacks have made the first Pro Bowl selection. The first took place in 1982 when Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott and Everson Walls made it.

Saquon Barkley is the NFC starting to run back. Sanders and Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard are the backups. Nick Chubb is the AFC starting to run back. Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs support him.

The NFC’s starting wideouts are Brown and Justin Jefferson. CeeDee Lamb and Terry McLaurin were also part of the squad. The AFC’s starting receivers are Hill and Stefon Diggs.

Davante Adams and Ja’Marr Chase also made the roster.

George Kittle is off to a tight start for the NFC and TJ Hockenson made the team from Detroit to Minnesota after a mid-season trade.

AFC start tight end Travis Kelce made the team for the eighth time. Mark Andrews backs him up.

The roster selections were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches.

The votes of each group counted for one third in determining the teams. The NFL is the only sports league that combines fan, coach, and player votes to determine its all-stars. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

Peyton Manning will coach the AFC team while Eli Manning will coach the NFC. Ray Lewis serves as the defensive coordinator for the AFC. DeMarcus Ware takes on the role for the NFC.

International Flag football stars Vanita Krouch and Diana Flores were named as offensive coordinators.

The AFC and NFC will begin on February 2 with five skill leagues. On Sundays, there are three flag football games and three additional skill competitions between the two conferences.

The winner of each skill match earns three points towards their conference. There are a total of eight skill leagues with a total of 24 available points.

The winner of each of the first two flag games earns six points towards their conference. The first two flag games are worth a total of 12 available points.

Points from the eight skill competitions and the first two flag games are added together to form the score at the start of the third and final flag game. The third flag game will determine the overall winner of the Pro Bowl Games.

The flag games will be a traditional AFC vs. Include NFC matchup with 27 skill position players available from the full roster for each conference.

Each team also has one center available in their roster. The game is played 7 against 7.

Each game lasts 20 minutes, with two 10-minute halves on a 50-yard field with two 10-yard end zones.

Touchdowns are worth six points. There are two different options for post-landing conversions: 1-point conversion from the 3-yard line and 2-point conversion from the 10-yard line. Safeties and returned 1 or 2 point conversion attempts are worth 2 points.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL