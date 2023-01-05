120 cardinals, 400 bishops, 4000 priests and 1 Pope to bury another

Because Benedict was no longer head of state when he died, only two countries, Italy and his native Germany, sent official delegations to the funeral. Other leaders, including the King and Queen of Belgium and the Queen of Spain, and about 13 heads of state and government, would attend in private. Most nations were represented by their ambassadors to the Holy See. Pope Benedict XVI during his general audience in St. Peter’s Square in 2010. Credit:Getty It is a far cry from the last papal funeral in 2005, when dozens of kings, presidents and prime ministers joined more than a million people who flooded the streets around the Vatican to pay their respects to Benedict’s charismatic predecessor, John Paul II. Benedict, an intellectual theologian, would always reign in the shadow of John Paul, who was credited with helping end the Cold War. But his time in charge was spent to some extent addressing issues the church had ignored or glossed over for decades, including rampant clergy sexual abuse.

Benedict himself admitted that he was a weak administrator, and after eight years in office, he stunned the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics by resigning in 2013, saying he was no longer strong enough to lead the Church because of his “advanced age”. Loading Although he largely avoided public appearances in subsequent years, he remained a standard-bearer for Catholic conservatives, who felt alienated by reforms ushered in by Francis, including the crackdown on the ancient Latin mass. This week, nearly 200,000 people walked past Benedict’s body clad in a miter and red robes, his hands wrapped in a rosary, which was placed on a bier in St. Peter’s Basilica without any papal regalia. “He was a great pope, a great pope. He was able to explain the scriptural matters of the faith as well as the traditional teachings of the Church,” said Father Callistus Kahale Kabindama, a priest from Zambia.