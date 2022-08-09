12-year-old Alabama boy who made up story about intruder admits he accidentally shot his mother

<!–

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after originally claiming she was murdered by an intruder at the family’s home in Forestdale, Alabama.

Ayobiyi Cook, whom friends called “Yo-Yo,” was found dead after midnight on Aug. 6. in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue.

The boy, who had not been identified by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, had originally told police that an intruder had entered their home, shot his mother, and then ran away.

Ayobiyi Cook, 29, a registered nurse in Alabama, was accidentally killed by her 12-year-old son

Ayobiyi Cook, 29, is celebrating here at a Mexican restaurant. She was killed when her 12-year-old boy accidentally shot her at her home in Forestdale

Ayobiyi Cook and her husband Jarvis Cook, a Birmingham police officer, were working at the time of her death

Ayobiyi Cook and her husband, Jarvis Cook; the father takes care of the boy after the boy accidentally shoots his mother

“The child originally made up a story that the detectives said was not possible,” said deputy chief David Agee.

“After investigation, the sheriff’s detectives determined that the victim’s 12-year-old son inadvertently fired a firearm and struck his mother, killing her.”

After more research, the boy finally changed his story.

The Cook family’s home on Freemont Avenue, where Ayobiyi Cook was accidentally shot by her 12-year-old son

“The kid eventually gave a true and fair account of what happened,” Agree said. “Evidence on the ground supports that the shooting was unintentional and that the crime will be dealt with through the Family Court system. The family has cooperated throughout the process and the child stays with them.’

The boy’s father is an officer with Birmingham Police and was working at the time of the shooting Real time news in Birmingham.

The boy told police he saw the man run away from the suburban house.

“This violation is a tragedy for the Cook family and the entire community,” Agee said.

The funeral of the murdered mother will take place on August 12 at the Faith Memorial Chapel in Bessmer, Alabama.

Loved ones are encouraged to wear orange, which was her favorite color.