11-year veteran and former NBA point guard Nate Robinson announces he has renal kidney failure
- Robinson has announced that he has had kidney failure for the past four years
- 11-year NBA veteran said he wants to be the voice of people with the condition
- The five-foot-nine guard has won three Slam Dunk Contest winners during his career
- He was also knocked out by YouTuber Jake Paul in a boxing match in LA in 2020
Beloved former NBA player Nate Robinson has announced that he is being treated for kidney failure.
The 11-year veteran announced his condition in a statement posted on Twitter by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
“I’m sharing this now because I want to be the voice for everyone who struggles to talk about this disease, and come together for a greater cause — our health,” Robinson said.
New York Knicks guard the skies of Nate Robinson over 1986 slam dunk champion Spud Webb during the 2006 NBA All-Star Weekend slam dunk game in Houston, Texas, an event he won
“I am grateful for the care and support I have received and receive during this process, and hope through this announcement that I can help others like me.”
Robinson, 38, began his career with the New York Knicks after being drafted as number 21 in the 2005 NBA draft.
During the five seasons he spent in New York, Robinson became a fan favorite as the player who was small by NBA standards wowed fans with his excellent vertical skills.
Robinson won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest three times during his career, even blocking seven-foot-six Yao Ming once in a game.
Jake Paul, right, punches former NBA player Nate Robinson during their fight
Robinson has also played for Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.
Most recently, he fought Jake Paul in a celebrity boxing exhibition and suffered an embarrassing defeat.
Robinson was knocked out by Paul and quickly became a viral meme on the internet.
Robinson was embarrassingly eliminated on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr