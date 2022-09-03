$10million fund raised for firefighters by comedian Celeste Barber has not yet reached RFS families
Bureaucratic bickering has prevented injured firefighters and families of those killed in the 2019 Black Summer wildfires from seeing “a single cent” of a $10 million fund raised nearly three years ago by Australian comedian Celeste Barber.
Legal and administrative processes are responsible for the delay, as detailed at a hearing on NSW’s budget estimates on Friday.
Barber’s online appeal at the height of Australia’s raging fires in 2019 raised $51 million for victims.
The money was originally only allowed to be spent by the rural fire brigade on equipment and training, according to a deed arranged by the New South Wales RFS trust.
A court later ruled that $10 million of the money raised could also be given to the families of lost firefighters and injured firefighters.
Stoic Aussie firefighters (pictured) injured in the Black Summer bushfires have yet to see proceeds from a donation drive set up by Celeste Barber, as detailed at a NSW budget hearing on Friday
Celeste Barber (pictured) raised more than $51 million for the nationwide fire department in donations after an appeal at the height of the wildfires, but trust the legalities have meant that less money has left the families of firefighters and volunteers affected by the fires. are affected will reach
The RFS reserved the amount in a fund especially for fire victims and their families.
On Friday, NSW government budget estimates learned that despite the deaths of four volunteers and the injuring of 860 firefighters in the summer of 2019 and 2022, none of the money had been withdrawn from the fund.
State Labor MPs criticized then-Resilience Minister Steph Cooke, asking her why in nearly three years “not a cent” of the millions had reached those who needed it.
More than 800 RFS firefighters were injured and four volunteers died in Australia’s harrowing Black Summer bushfires (photo, fire and rescue crews fight to save their truck from a raging blaze in Bilpin, NSW in 2019)
“We will continue to work on the establishment and distribution of the funds,” said Ms Cooke.
‘It is important that we set up this fund right from the start.’
Labor MP Mark Buttigieg said it was unacceptable that the fund had taken so long to form.
“We are now in August 2022, two and a half years after the fund was approved, and not a cent has gone to those families,” he said..
“You’ve got deaths, you’ve got injuries, you’ve got a woman who went out of her way to raise $51 million, $10 million of which was mortgaged to the families, and not a single cent went to those families.”
‘Do we only now have the governance for this fund?’
RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers said he wanted the fund to provide volunteers for years to come, and was planning a Police Legacy-style Benevolent Fund.
The state government hopes that the fund will be established before the end of the year.
RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers hopes to establish a Police Legacy-style fund to support firefighting victims in the future (Pictured, the 2019 fires in Batlow, NSW)