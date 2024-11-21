$100million Powerball: Mammoth jackpot up for grabs after no division one winners claimed the top prize

Australians could win a life-changing amount of money as the Powerball jackpot rises to $100 million.

Next week’s draw could be a big one after no division one winners were chosen during the last four draws, bringing the potential winnings to $100 million.

So far, three Australians have taken home $100 million each in Powerball winnings this year.

Lott spokeswoman Anna Hobdell said the draw could make Christmas dreams come true.

“It’s been more than three months since Powerball last offered $100 million to Australian lottery players – on that occasion the entire prize was won by an Aspley woman,” Ms Hobdell said.

“Christmas is a time to dream big, and with $100 million up for grabs in Powerball, those dreams could become a reality this holiday season and beyond.”

The $100 million jackpot is the sixth largest in Australian Lotto history and entries will close at 7.30pm on November 28.

There have been 16 division one Powerball wins this year, and an Adelaide man became the country’s biggest individual lottery winner when he took home $150 million of a $200 million jackpot.

The Powerball has grown to $100 million and is the sixth largest in Australian lottery history (pictured, queues for lottery tickets in Parramatta, west of Sydney)