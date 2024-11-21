Home Australia $100million Powerball: Mammoth jackpot up for grabs after no division one winners claimed the top prize
Australia

$100million Powerball: Mammoth jackpot up for grabs after no division one winners claimed the top prize

written by Elijah 0 comments
The Powerball has grown to $100 million and is the sixth largest in Australian lottery history (pictured, queues for lottery tickets in Parramatta, west of Sydney)

By CLAREESE PACKER FOR NCA NEWSWIRE

Published: | Updated:

Australians could win a life-changing amount of money as the Powerball jackpot rises to $100 million.

Next week’s draw could be a big one after no division one winners were chosen during the last four draws, bringing the potential winnings to $100 million.

So far, three Australians have taken home $100 million each in Powerball winnings this year.

Lott spokeswoman Anna Hobdell said the draw could make Christmas dreams come true.

“It’s been more than three months since Powerball last offered $100 million to Australian lottery players – on that occasion the entire prize was won by an Aspley woman,” Ms Hobdell said.

“Christmas is a time to dream big, and with $100 million up for grabs in Powerball, those dreams could become a reality this holiday season and beyond.”

The $100 million jackpot is the sixth largest in Australian Lotto history and entries will close at 7.30pm on November 28.

There have been 16 division one Powerball wins this year, and an Adelaide man became the country’s biggest individual lottery winner when he took home $150 million of a $200 million jackpot.

The Powerball has grown to $100 million and is the sixth largest in Australian lottery history (pictured, queues for lottery tickets in Parramatta, west of Sydney)

So far, three Australians have taken home $100 million each in Powerball winnings this year.

So far, three Australians have taken home $100 million each in Powerball winnings this year.

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Does your partner think you’re bad in bed? Our sex expert reveals...

Why Aussie shoppers have named this bizarre $13 item from Bunnings a...

Why a convicted murderer could soon be set free almost 40 years...

Richard Marles’ chief of staff Jo Tarnawsky launches legal action over claims...

He’s packed his sootcase! Barron Trump returns to Florida for Thanksgiving break...

Aussie recruiter reveals the brutal truth about WFH – and what you...

@2024 - WhatsNew2Day - All Right Reserved. Email: Contact@whatsnew2day.com