1,000 migrants have arrived in NYC from Texas who then line up for food, free phones and healthcare

Governor Greg Abbott has sent more than 1,000 migrants from Texas to New York City as part of his initiative to transport illegal immigrants released from custody from his state.

Abbott’s spokeswoman Renae Eze told DailyMail.com that so far 20 buses have departed from Texas to the Big Apple — with more to come.

As of Monday, more than 7,200 migrants have left Texas for Washington, DC carrying more than 175 busloads.

Images appear weekly of more buses arriving at Port Authority in New York City with migrants disembarking after their journey from the Lone Star State.

As another busload of migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, other migrants, some previously transported from Texas, lined up outside Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx to receive health care coverage, food and other items.

Among the items migrants received, according to The New York Postwere school supplies and free telephones.

The more than 1,000 migrants who have voluntarily descended into the city have made the trek north, Abbott’s office claims.

Another busload of migrants arrived in New York City from Texas on Sunday and were greeted by Immigration Commissioner Miguel Castro (pictured left)

Migrants get off a bus at the Big Apple’s Port Authority after volunteering to be transported from Texas after illegally crossing the border

They are part of an initiative launched in mid-April to send migrants to Washington, DC and New York City to quell the effect of the southern border crisis on border communities. An additional goal is to bring the crisis to the decision-makers in America.

In total, more than 4,000 migrants have already arrived in the five boroughs in recent weeks, putting pressure on the already overstretched reception system.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey followed Abbott’s lead in May by sending migrants illegally entering his state to the nation’s capital.

NYC Mayors Eric Adams and DC Muriel Bowser condemn the program and call for outside help, including the National Guard.

Migrants arriving in New York City are welcomed with open arms as bystanders line up outside the Port Authority with signs and goodie bags.

The Lincoln Hospital event on Sunday, dubbed the “resources and family fun day,” was organized by the city hospital for migrants and their children, including those arriving on buses from Texas in recent weeks.

A migrant waiting in line for ice cream told the Post that he arrived on a bus from Texas five days ago and saw a flyer for the event at the Bellevue Men’s Shelter.

Migrants arriving in New York City from the border will be temporarily housed for the next few weeks on taxpayers’ dime in the luxurious $700-a-night The Row in Times Square’s tourist hot spot.

While the migrants are assigned to gated floors and told to use a separate entrance than tourists who have to pay high bucks to stay there, they will still enjoy the luxury of the hotel.

More than 1,000 migrants have now been brought to NYC from Texas, Governor Greg Abbott’s office told DailyMail.com

Sources told DailyMail.com that up to four floors of the 28-story building will be transferred to New York City’s Department of Homeless Services to use as temporary accommodations for families and individuals who are being bussed to “liberal cities” from the borders by Texas and Arizona’s fed up governors.

Located on 8th Avenue between 44th and 45th Streets, The Row is located in the heart of Manhattan’s Broadway Theater District and offers classic views of NYC, a full fitness studio, a communal workspace outfitted with Apple’s $2,000 iMac desktops, and a lounge where ‘ hand-stretched’ pizzas are $20.

The bar menu offers cocktails that cost up to $19 each. A glass of champagne costs $22. Room rates vary according to size, but the executive suite costs $719 per night.

Hotel staff revealed that the migrants would use a different tourist entrance, possibly the commercial entrance at the back, and would be kept separate from other guests on floors dedicated to emergency shelters. Security would likely be stepped up as well, they said.

The staff also said that while “nothing is set in stone,” the staff “talks about it all.”