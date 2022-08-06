10 years since landing, NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover still has drive

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover captured this 360-degree panorama of a drill site nicknamed Avanavero on June 20, 2022. In its decade on the Red Planet, the rover has used the drill on its robotic arm to collect 41 rock and soil samples for analysis. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS



Despite signs of wear and tear, the intrepid spacecraft is about to begin an exciting new chapter of its mission as it climbs a Martian mountain.

Ten years ago today, a jetpack brought NASA’s Curiosity rover to the Red Planet, prompting the SUV-sized explorer to search for evidence that, billions of years ago, Mars had the conditions necessary to support microscopic life.

Since then, Curiosity has traveled nearly 29 miles and climbed 2,050 feet (625 meters) as it explores Gale Crater and the foothills of Mount Sharp within it. The rover analyzed 41 rock and soil samples, using a range of scientific instruments to learn what they reveal about Earth’s rocky sibling. And it has prompted a team of engineers to come up with ways to minimize wear and tear and keep the rover rolling: In fact, Curiosity’s mission was recently extended for another three years, allowing it to continue across the fleet of key players. NASA astrobiological missions.

An abundance of science

It’s been a busy decade. Curiosity has studied the sky of the Red Planet and captured images of shining clouds and floating moons. The rover’s radiation sensor will allow scientists to measure the amount of high-energy radiation that future astronauts would be exposed to on the surface of Mars, helping NASA figure out how to keep them safe.











Learn about the 10th year of Curiosity on Mars from Abigail Fraeman, the mission’s deputy project scientist. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Most importantly, Curiosity determined that liquid water, as well as the chemical building blocks and nutrients needed to sustain life, were present in Gale Crater for at least tens of millions of years. The crater once held a lake, the size of which waxed and waned over time. Each layer higher up Mount Sharp serves as a record of a more recent era of the Martian environment.

Now the intrepid rover drives through a gorge that marks the transition to a new area, believed to have formed when the waters dried up, leaving behind salty minerals called sulfates.

“We’re seeing evidence of dramatic changes in the ancient Martian climate,” said Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. “The question now is whether the habitable conditions Curiosity has found thus far have persisted through these changes. Have they disappeared never to return, or have they come and gone over millions of years?”

Curiosity has made remarkable strides up the mountain. In 2015, the team created a “postcard” depiction of distant buttes. Just a speck in that image is a Curiosity-sized boulder nicknamed “Ilha Novo Destino” — and nearly seven years later, the rover drove past it last month on its way to the sulfate-bearing area.

The team plans to explore the sulfate-rich area in the coming years. In it, they have targets in mind like the Gediz Vallis Canal, which may have formed during a flood late in Mount Sharp’s history, and large cemented faults that show the effects of groundwater higher up the mountain.

Stay curious with NASA and celebrate the 10th anniversary of the agency’s Curiosity Mars rover on the Red Planet with a double-sided poster highlighting some of the intrepid explorer’s inspiring achievements. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech



How do you keep a rover on track?

What is Curiosity’s secret to maintaining an active lifestyle into the ripe old age of 10? A team of hundreds of dedicated engineers, of course, both in person at JPL and remotely from home.

They catalog every crack in the wheels, test every line of computer code before blasting it into space, and drill endless rock samples in JPL’s Mars Yard so Curiosity can safely do the same.

“Once you land on Mars, everything you do is based on the fact that there’s no one around to fix it for 100 million miles,” said Andy Mishkin, Curiosity’s acting project manager at JPL. “It’s all about making intelligent use of what’s already inside your rover.”

Curiosity’s robotic drilling process, for example, has been reinvented several times since its landing. At one point, the drill was offline for over a year as engineers redesigned its use to look more like a hand drill. More recently, a series of braking mechanisms that allow the robotic arm to move or stay in place have stopped working. While the arm has been functioning normally since engineers used a set of spares, the team has also learned to drill more carefully to maintain the new brakes.

This scene was captured by Curiosity on September 9, 2015, when NASA’s Mars rover was many miles from its current location. The circle marks the location of a boulder the size of Curiosity that the rover recently passed. To the left of that is the “Paraitepuy Pass,” which Curiosity now travels through. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech



To minimize damage to the wheels, engineers kept an eye out for treacherous spots like the razor-sharp gator-back terrain they recently discovered, and they developed a traction control algorithm to help, too.

The team has taken a similar approach to managing the rover’s slowly declining ability. Curiosity relies on a long-lived, nuclear-powered battery rather than solar panels to keep rolling. As the plutonium grains decay in the battery, they generate heat that the rover converts into electricity. Due to the gradual decay of the pellets, the rover cannot do as much in a day as it could during the first year.

Mishkin said the team continues to budget how much energy the rover uses each day, and has been figuring out which activities can be performed in parallel to optimize the energy available to the rover. “Curiosity definitely does more multitasking where it’s safe to do so,” Mishkin added.

Through careful planning and technical hacks, the team has every expectation that the brave rover has years of exploration to stay ahead.

Curiosity Mars Rover leads away from ‘gator-back’ rocks

Provided by Jet Propulsion Laboratory





