10 Video Game-to-Movie Adaptations That Were Nothing Like the Games

Movies based on video games usually underperform, and one of the main reasons is that many fail to recreate the feel of the original work. Of course some artistic liberties have to be taken, but that only goes so far.





“Super Mario Bros.” (1993)

You are probably familiar with the 3D animated Super Mario Bros. movie to be released in spring 2023. With the recent release of the trailer, many Nintendo fans were skeptical about the film’s quality, especially with the polarizing choice to Chris Pratt vote Mario. One thing’s for sure though: it can’t be any worse than the original movie.

There are many lucky people who are unaware of the existence of this movie. Not only was it one of the worst video game adaptations ever, but possibly one of the worst movies of all time. This was because the filmmakers made the ridiculous decision to make it live-action, resulting in a nonsensical storyline where the Super Mario Bros. universe was transported to the real world, making many of the characters human. It featured Dennis Hopper as a live-action King Koopa, who manifests as a spiky-haired villain reminiscent of a punk rock band. It goes without saying that none of the things that happened in the movie were exactly true to what is arguably the most popular video game franchise of all time.

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

hitman is a video game series that has been running since 2000. In the games, the player controls Agent 47, an elite assassin who is sent on missions to eliminate some pretty despicable members of high society. Each level gives the player a target to eliminate a target (or targets) in any way. This often involves using a variety of tools, weapons, and even disguises at your disposal to navigate the wide-open areas where your target can be found. There are often multiple ways to take out a target: you can opt for the classic bullet to the head, or come up with a scenario to make their death look like a freak accident, effectively keeping your hands clean.

The games are made in such a way that the guns-a-blazing approach is undesirable and difficult, so extensive planning is required to get the job done silently. The hitman movies throw all that out the window though. If the 47 from the games is a scalpel, the 47 from the movies is a sledgehammer, as in the movie, Agent 47 (Rupert Friend) inexplicably decides to shoot everything and everyone within a hundred yards, completely destroying what made the games so great.

‘Uncharted’ (2022)

The recent not mapped movie is based on a series of action adventure games of the same name. the movie stars Tom Holland as main character Nathan Drake, and Mark Wahlberg as Drake’s best friend and father figure, Victor Sullivan. What the film did surprisingly well was take iconic scenes from the games and recreate them in live-action. The glaring problem was that the movie ruined the video game canon.

When trying to fit action scenes from different games to the screen, aspects of the story were nitpicked and packed into one semi-coherent bundle. The film also created a brand new origin story for Drake and Sullivan, despite the fact that an origin story was already established in the third game. The movie may have captured the spirit of the games, but the story certainly didn’t add up.

‘Monster Hunter’ (2020)

Monster Hunter is a popular series of Japanese RPG video games in which players are tasked with hunting various fantastic creatures. The games take place exclusively in an imaginative setting in a completely separate universe from our own.

So it was quite strange for fans of the series to Monster Hunter universe overlaps with the real world. The film features a group of US Army Rangers who accidentally enter the world of… Monster Hunter. Needless to say, seeing a group of modern soldiers in the fantasy world the games take place in was extremely bizarre, and it was a bit of a slap in the face for fans of the franchise.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010)

This movie is arguably one of the biggest insults to video game fans ever to hit theaters. prince of Persia is a series of action-adventure games set in ancient Persia, incorporating elements from Persian mythology. Wallrun makes his way over almost every obstacle.

The main problem with the movie was that it starred Jake Gyllenhaal, which is clearly not of Persian descent, which ruins the historical fiction aspect of the games. In addition, the filmmakers decided to name the main character while in the games he is only known as “the prince”, which really adds to the intrigue and mystery surrounding him. Other than that, the movie was incredibly boring, with languid pacing and a greater focus on inserting a romantic storyline that wasn’t asked for.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ (2020)

This movie received surprisingly good reviews from critics and is one of the few video game movies to ever achieve this. But that doesn’t change the fact that it’s still pretty far from the original Sonic the hedgehog series of video games. Sonic (Ben Schwartz), like Mario, lives in a universe that is very clearly not real. Unfortunately, the film tried to take a similar route as Monster Hunterand threw Sonic characters in the real world.

What the film did well, however, was to capture the personalities of the characters. Sonic and Robotnik (Jim Carrey) felt familiar and were just as fun in the movies as they were in the games, so much fun, in fact, that it warranted the development of a sequel. But again, story-wise, it deviated greatly from the source material.

‘Tomb Raider’ (2018)

There were several Tomb Raider movies, but the most recent installment focuses on the 2013 video game reboot instead of the classic 90s adventure games. The 2018 movie is another classic example of filmmakers nailing the characters, but the storyline really screw up.

The 2013 video game featured Lara Croft and a group of survivors trying to escape from an island near Japan that was cursed by an evil empress who forbids anyone to leave the island even after her death. They eventually find themselves at odds with a cult of survivors who will do anything to get home. Although the characters are the same, the film turned the evil empress into an altruistic one, because instead of cursing the island so that no one can leave, she became infected with a zombie-like virus and buried herself underground to prevent it from entering the world. infected. . The movie’s island is no longer cursed, so the plot becomes more of a treasure hunt than a desperate survival story. That’s, to be fair, like some of the other games… just not the one the movie was based on.

‘Far Cry’ (2008)

Far cry is an immensely popular series of survival/shooter games in the open world, which recently released its sixth installment. Once upon a time, though, when the series was new, a movie was conceptualized. Unfortunately it should have stopped there.

It was made anyway, and critics and fans alike were displeased. Many critics found the film wildly inaccurate and barely connected to the games. This was largely because it was directed by Uwe Bol, a film director notorious for adapting video games to the silver screen. Unfortunately, Boll is mostly inconsistent with his work, and his countless video game-based flops would be enough to make a movie of his own.

‘Need for speed’ (2014)

Need for speed is a long-running racing game series. So, when a Need for speed film tried to cash in on the success of The Fast and the Furious series, of course it failed. In fact, it felt more like a bad fanfiction than anything.

Aside from that, there’s a lot of not-so-subtle product placement for Ford Automotives, which makes it feel more like an unnecessarily long commercial.

‘The Angry Birds Movie’ (2016)

The Angry Birds movie received surprisingly positive reviews from critics, which is astonishing given the simplicity of the game it was based on. In the original mobile game, players launch birds from a catapult into structures filled with evil green pigs. End of story.

Many on the internet mocked the filmmakers who even tried to make a story out of such a simple game. But they certainly delivered. Of course, the reason it deviates from the source material is because the film has more story and comedy in it because you can only do so much with a premise as one-dimensional as the mobile game series.

