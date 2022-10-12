10 Underrated Standalone DreamWorks Movies

Since its inception in 1994, DreamWorks has grown to be one of the leading figures in the world of animated films. Their 2001 hit, shrek, was the first winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and spawned multiple sequels. Other franchises spawned by DreamWorks include: Madagascar, kung fu panda, and How to train your dragon.





In between those juggernauts, DreamWorks has released quite a few other films. Most of them didn’t get a sequel, but are still worth watching thanks to that unique DreamWorks mix of humor and emotion.

‘Ant’ (1998)

Dreamworks’ first movie stars Woody Allen like a neurotic ant struggling to find its place in a colony of millions. After meeting the princess of his colony in a bar, he is beaten and switches places with his soldier friend for the chance to see her again. This unconsciously sets him on a path to save his colony from destruction.

antz was released within months of Pixar’s An insect life, which caused a drama about who got whose idea was ripped off. Although both movies are fun, antzhits harder thanks to the stronger themes of conforming versus being an individual. While the design of the ants can be offset, the characters are fun and voiced by people like Gene Hackman, Sylvester Stallone, and Sharon Stone.

‘The Road to El Dorado’ (2000)

Miguel and Tulio are two crooks from Spain who come into possession of a map that leads to the city of gold, El-Dorado. After hiding on a ship, they find themselves in South America and are found by the inhabitants of the city. With the help of a girl named Chel, Miguel and Tulio pretend to be gods to gain their trust.

Miguel and Tulio’s friendship is the reason to see this film. Kenneth Branagh and Kevin Kline work beautifully apart, switching seamlessly between best friends, bitter enemies and an old married couple. The film also has some fun and memorable songs written by Elton John and Tim Rice, who worked on it The lionking.

‘Over the hedge’ (2006)

A group of foraging animals wake up to find that most of their forest home has been demolished and replaced by houses. While they worry about collecting enough food for the next winter, a raccoon named RJ offers to show them the benefits of stealing human food. Unbeknownst to them, he plans to use the food to pay back a bear.

over the hedge has a fantastic cast including Bruce Willis, Steve Carell, Wanda Sykes and William Shatner. The writing compliments their talent well; each character is memorable and distinctive, and several have their own mini-arches. It tries to be nothing more than a fun and enjoyable animated movie, which it succeeds in.

‘Washed Away’ (2006)

A rat named Roddy looked forward to having fun when his owners went on vacation, only for a sewer rat to party. He tries to flush the rat down the toilet, but ends up going down himself. In his quest to get home, Roddy encounters a community of sewer mice and a brave riverboat captain who is ahead of a megalomaniac.

Washed away is the last film made in collaboration between DreamWorks and Aardman Animations, after: chicken run and Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. It retains the same level of British charm and lovable characters, though swapping its signature clay for stylistic CGI. This gives the film more creativity with its action scenes, especially when it has to do with water.

‘Bee movie’ (2007)

A bee named Barry is ready to join the workforce, but is disheartened to learn that he is expected to do one job for the rest of his life. He goes for a flight outside his hive, befriends a woman and discovers that people harvest honey for themselves. This leads Barry to attempt to sue the human race for centuries of honey theft.

bee movie has managed to reach internet meme status thanks to the bizarre jokes and writing decisions found in it. One minute it’s getting creative and showing them how bees make their honey, then Barry falls in love with a human woman and pushes her human betrothed out – played by Patrick Warburton- and who is somehow the bad guy. It really has to be seen to be believed.

‘Megamind’ (2010)

Metro City has long been the battleground of two aliens who came to Earth as babies: the heroic Metroman and the evil Megamind. One day. Megamind accidentally discovers Metroman’s weakness and kills him. He soon discovers that life is meaningless without his rival, so he devises a plan to create a new one.

Megamind takes Superman’s classic tropes and uses them to explore themes such as societal pressures, nature versus nurture, and the difference between nice and good. Megamind never got a chance to be good, but even if he decides to be a bad guy, he does it more like a wrestling heel. The story is complemented by a great cast and soundtrack including AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses.

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

When Jack Frost rises from a frozen lake in the light of the moon, he does not remember his past and finds that people cannot see or hear him. He lives a carefree life with ice and cold until one day he is brought before Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Sandman and the Tooth Fairy. The Man in the Moon has chosen Jack to join them and stop the Bogeyman’s return before plunging the world into a second dark age.

Rise of the Guardians is one of DreamWorks’ most visually stunning films. The pace jumps around too much, but the trade-off is that audiences get to see so many visually different worlds around the holiday season. Chris Pine’s Jack’s voice is distracting, but he does a good job of showing the struggle to uncover his past.

‘Turbo’ (2013)

Turbo is a garden snail who sneaks into the local garage every night to watch racing videos. While training to race alongside his heroes one day, he alienates himself from his fellow slugs and his older brother. After a freak accident, he develops car-like abilities and is found by a human who wants to enlist him for the Indy 500.

While the plot may be a little crazy, Turbo offers a fun brave underdog story and a look at sibling dynamics. It would have been easy to write Turbo’s brother and Tito’s older brother – his human friend – as adversaries looking to crush their dreams. Fortunately, the film does a good job of showing things from their perspective: They want to support their brothers but worry about their future stability.

‘Terrible’ (2019)

After her father’s death, Yi works hard to save enough money to travel through China, but in the process becomes estranged from her friends and family. One day she finds a lost yeti on her roof trying to get back to Mount Everest. Two of Yi’s friends are also eventually tied up and together they try to get the yeti home while dodging the naturalist who has captured it.

While awful doesn’t have as strong a story as other DreamWorks products, but more than makes up for it in animation. The movie is beautiful, and when the young yeti uses his magic, it gives the animators a chance to use their talents with color and design. It also has a good story that touches on themes of grief, the importance of family and friends, and man’s responsibility for the natural world.

‘The Bad Guys’ (2022)

Wolf, Snake, Shark, Pirana and Tarantula are a gang of criminals called the Bad Guys, who specialize in robberies. When Wolf experiences an ounce of kindness on their biggest job yet, it results in their capture. However, they get a second chance from Professor Marmalade, who wants to prove that everyone can be good.

the bad guys combines heist tropes with witty writing and a beautiful art style that reflects how far DreamWorks has come since its inception. The characters are definitely the highlight: the camaraderie between The Bad Guys feels like a real group of friends who get on each other’s nerves but stick together anyway. The supporting cast is also very good, especially the Red Fox Governor played by Zazie Beets.

