10 teens, 6 guns, 42 bullets complicate Iowa murder trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — From the outset, the case resulting from a drive-by shooting of a 15-year-old boy near a Des Moines high school has been one of the most complex prosecutions ever in the capital city. Iowa, killing 10 teens, six guns and at least 42 bullets fired.

plea agreements of several defendants have simplified things a bit, but as frequent hearings continue with trials likely to begin in March 2023, matters remain confused as lawyers try to shift blame onto who fired the shots, who planned the murder, and who was just with it.

It can all come down to a series of incredibly complicated processes, said Robert Rigg, a criminal defense attorney and professor at Drake University.

“You don’t just have to worry about what the state is doing, you also have to worry about what the seven other co-defendants are going to do because they could accidentally come over there and say something very damaging to your case,” Rigg said. . .

The charges all stem from a sunny but chilly day last March, when 10 teens, ages 14 to 18, climbed into three cars armed with at least six guns and drove to a neighborhood near East High School just half a mile from the Iowa Capitol. . The details of their plan aren’t clear, but police say the teens were out to settle a grudge and fired shots at Jose Lopez, his sister, one of her friends and two other teens who were standing on a sidewalk nearby. were standing.

The gunfire struck Lopez, his sister, and their friend, killing Lopez and seriously injuring the girls.

Some of those arrested are believed to be involved in gangs, and Des Moines Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said the murder appears to be another example of shootings among young people arising out of relatively trivial disputes.

“Instead of having a schoolyard fight or just avoiding that person, this is how they deal with it,” he said.

Violent crime involving juvenile offenders is on the rise nationally, according to data from the U.S. Department of Justice. The Department’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention tracks juvenile delinquents and said in its most recent statistical briefing book that known juvenile delinquents were involved in about 1,122 homicides in the US in 2020, representing about 8% of all known homicide offenders.

According to the agency’s 2020 report released in December 2021, the most recent report available, homicides by unaccompanied minors increased by 30% in the previous year. The number of homicides involving multiple juvenile delinquents increased by 65%.

Des Moines police charged the teens with first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Eight of the suspects, aged 16 or over, were charged as adults, as required by state law for those charged with a violent crime. The two younger suspects – 14 and 15 – are being prosecuted through the juvenile court system and if convicted, they are likely to remain in custody only until their 18th birthday.

Court documents show that one of the adult defendants, Manuel Buezo, 17, pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to first degree murder and two counts of willful injury. – year in prison.

Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 18, has agreed to plead guilty to offenses including complicity after the act and supplying a gun to a person under the age of 21. agreed to recommend a suspended sentence and two years’ probation. The verdict is set for May 30.

Kevin Martinez, 16, has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of harassment with a dangerous weapon. He will be sentenced on November 21. The crimes carry prison sentences of up to 10 years each.

Henry Valladares Amaya, who turned 18 a few days after the shooting, is also allowed to make a plea. A judge has made a plea for October 14. The charges he has admitted guilty to have not yet been released.

The first trial is scheduled for Oct. 17 for Braulio Hernandez-Salas, 17, but his lawyer asked a judge Friday to postpone the trial as he discusses a plea deal with prosecutors.

On March 6, defendants Octavio Lopez Sanchez, 17, and Daniel Hernandez, 18, will be tried together, and Romeo Perdomo, 17, has a trial set for April 10.

A document filed in July by Polk County Assistant Attorney James Hathaway said prosecutors chose to split defendants into separate trials “to reduce the complexity and logistical issues in this case.”

One difficulty in prosecuting multiple defendants in such a shooting is proving who had a gun and fired it as the cars drove by. Daniel Hernandez’s lawyers said in a document filed on July 1 that Hernandez and Amaya will be pointing fingers at each other. They said the trial will be unusually complex for a jury to figure out who the gunmen were, who aided and assisted, and who was co-responsible for joint criminal conduct.

Rigg, a professor at Drake Law School, said he can’t remember another case that started with eight defendants in one murder case. Each defendant adds a different set of facts that complicate the trial for prosecutors and make it harder to keep it all clear in the minds of jurors.

Instructions the judge must read to jurors will be a nightmare, he said, as each defendant faces multiple charges, and many contain lower-level violations that jurors might consider.

“The chances of a mistrial increase every time you add a defendant and every time you add complicating factors, such as evidence of other crimes,” Rigg said.

