10 Surprising Things You Didn’t Know About ‘Seinfeld’

Throughout its glorious nine seasons, Seinfeld has marked itself as one of America’s most beloved sitcoms and earned its reputation as a household name. Many may not be aware of the impact Seinfeld had on television. The famous “show about nothing” changed our perception of what was acceptable as an enjoyable show and that carrots are more recognizable to the self-righteous characters in the show than you might think.





Seinfeld is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential sitcoms of all time. Many publications, such as The Washington Post and Weekly entertainment, have included it in their list of the best TV shows ever made. An estimated 76.3 million viewers watched the last episode of seinfeld, who broke the record as the sixth most-watched entertainment event of all time in 1998. Needless to say, Seinfeld has revolutionized television and has become an important part of American culture.

Jerry’s Puffy Shirt hangs in the National Museum of American History

In the second episode of the fifth season, Kramer’s fashion designer girlfriend Jerry convinced the famous white puffy shirt for his Today Show appearance, which caused him great embarrassment. The shirt has since become one of the most associated and memorable items from the show.

In honor of the show, Jerry Seinfeld donated the iconic costume piece to the Smithsonian at the National Museum of American History to be displayed alongside other pop culture artifacts such as Mr. Rogers (from The Neighborhood of Mr. Rogers) and the Sesame Street sign.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Almost Didn’t Get the Female Lead in ‘Seinfeld’

It might be strange to introduce you Seinfeld without Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) because she’s such an integral part of the show. Many will be surprised to learn that Louis-Dreyfus was not the original choice to be the female lead on the show.

The makers of Seinfeld originally thought to go with Claire (Lee Garlington), the pilot’s waitress, to play the female lead instead.

The opening music was different for each episode

The opening music for Seinfeld is such an integral part of the show and is something most viewers don’t even think about when it comes up. While it may sound like they were all cut from the same song, music composer Jonathan Wolff admits he created them all separately because he would base them on Seinfeld’s monologue for the specific episode.

In an interview with Shame in 2015, Wolff shared that he “would build each monologue based on this list, this computer printout of his voice and what he said, how long it was, … It was a little more laborious than most other shows because I had to redo those opening every time. But it was worth it. He made new material. As long as he makes new material, I will do the same, and I will create with him.”

Jason Alexander Threatened To Leave The Show After Being Left Out Of An Episode

from Seinfeld172 episodes, there’s only one in which Jason Alexander – who plays George Costanza – does not appear in an episode called “The Pen”. Since Jerry Seinfeld is the only character on Seinfeld to have appeared in every single episode, it’s understandable why Alexander panicked that writing out one episode could mean he could be written out of the show completely and permanently.

“If you do that again, do it permanently,” Alexander told Larry David in a 2013 interview with the Television Academy. “If you don’t need me every week…I’d go home just as fast.” While some may find Alexander’s response overly exaggerated, it was certainly effective as he starred in every single film. Seinfeld delivery since then.

The Real Costanza Sued Jerry Seinfeld And Larry David For $100 Million

Creators Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld have always maintained that Alexander’s character, George Costanza, is based on David’s own character. But Seinfeld’s former boyfriend, Michael Costanza, sued Seinfeld, David and NBC for $100 million because he claimed his likeness was used in the show. While the court still sided with Seinfeld and David, it didn’t stop Costanza from writing a book titled: The Real Seinfeld (as told by the Real Costanza)claiming that he is the basis for the world famous comedic character.

In his book, Costanza compared himself to George Costanza, noting that “George is bald. I am bald. George is stocky. I am stocky. George and I both went to Queens College with Jerry. George’s high school teacher nicknamed him ‘Can can’t stand you.’ Mine too. George had a thing for bathrooms and parking lots. So do I.”

Kenny Kramer was paid $1000 to use his name

any where Seinfeld fan would notice that in the show’s pilot episode, Cosmo Kramer’s (Michael Richards) was named Kessler because Larry David’s real-life former neighbor, Kenny Kramer, was hesitant to let his name be used for the show. But eventually, according to ScreenRantKenny Kramer changed his mind and was only paid $1000 for using his name on the show.

But since then, Kramer has benefited in other ways, such as with his Kramer’s Reality Tour, a bus tour that… Seinfeld fans go around and look at different Seinfeld locations. Kramer’s Reality Tour is now in its 22nd year. David and Seinfeld even took inspiration from this and parodied it in one of the episodes of seinfeld, where Cosmo Kramer tries to take a bus tour of the city (but in vain).

Lawrence Tierney would have an ongoing role

The actor Lawrence Tierney, who played the father of Elaine’s father, Alton Benes, was originally going to have a regular role on the show. According to the cast, they decided to remove him from the show because of his dangerous behavior on set. All the cast members on the set felt uncomfortable when Tierney grabbed a knife from the set and tucked it in his jacket.

When confronted with it, Tierney responded by saying: he tried to joke and be funny then pulled the knife from his jacket and imitated the infamous one psychosis scene. Jason Alexander remembered watching the director Tom Cherones and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and told them, “…that is, we’re in the land of the sick now…we’re in a very scary area.”

Susan Ross was intentionally written out of the show

The death of George’s fiancée Susan Ross (Heidi Swedberg), whose cause of death was from licking the toxic glue of cheap envelopes, may have seemed abrupt and confused to many Seinfeld viewers. Many years later, Jason Alexander finally revealed why this was the case: None of the cast members had comedic chemistry with Heidi Swedberg and always felt like their timing never matched up. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Alexander admitted: “I couldn’t figure out how to play with her … Her instinct to do a scene, where the comedy was, and mine were always bad. And she would do something, and I would say, ‘Okay, I’ll see what she’s going to do — I’m going to adjust to her.’ And I would adapt, and then it would change.”

Later, when Jerry Seinfeld and Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared a few scenes with Swedberg, they finally understood why Alexander had always struggled and complained that he did scenes with her. However, Alexander later clarified that he has nothing against the actress and was angry with himself “for telling this story in some way that would diminish her” because that was never his intention.

The soup Nazi was based on a real person

One of the most iconic characters from Seinfeld is undoubtedly the Soup Nazi. Many may find it hard to believe that a chef would behave like this, but the Soup Nazi was based on a real soup chef, Al Yeganeh. In an interview with CNN, Yeganeh calls Seinfeld “a clown” and his use of “the N-word – the Nazi word – is disgraceful.”

When the CNN interviewer told Yeganeh, “You’re famous because of him,” Yeganeh instead replied, “No. He got fame because of me. I made him famous.” Yeganeh hates to be associated with Seinfeld so much that he banned the comedian from his soup stand. That means no soup to you, Seinfeld!

Policy “Don’t hug, don’t learn”

Larry David had one thing in mind when he and Jerry Seinfeld wrote the show: that they, as the show’s creators and writers, and its characters, should maintain the “don’t hug, don’t learn” motto throughout its run. representation. This policy meant that they had to avoid any sentimentality or situations that would indicate that it was time for the characters to change or grow.

In an interview with The Atlantic Ocean, David shared why he chose to do this: “A lot of people don’t understand that Seinfeld is a dark show…,When you look at the property, terrible things happen to people. They lose jobs; someone breaks up with a stroke victim; someone said they need a nose job. That is my sensitivity.”

