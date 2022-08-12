Google will stop giving quick answers to stupid questions as it wants to improve its ‘featured snippets’ tool.

The service — which sometimes pops up in response to direct queries from the search engine — has previously been guilty of spreading false information.

Changes to the way it works, announced by Google in a blog post, means users should see fewer answers to questions like “When did Snoopy kill Abraham Lincoln?”

This question would yield the result 1865 – the correct date, but clearly not the correct killer.

“Clearly this is not the most convenient way to display this result,” Google head Pandu Nayak wrote in the announcement.

‘Why are fire trucks red?’, meanwhile, the search engine accidentally saw a Monty Python joke repeating

EXAMPLES OF THE ‘DUMB QUESTIONS’ GOOGLE WON’T ANSWER ANY MORE 1. When did Snoopy kill Abraham Lincoln? Google’s answer: ‘1865’ 2. How do you get in touch with the Illuminati? Google’s answer: ‘Become rich? Apply today and join the Illuminati!’ 3. Can I remove a tick with my teeth? Google’s answer: “Pull up with constant, even pressure.” 4. Who is the King of the United States? Google’s answer: ‘Barack Obama’ 5. Is Obama Planning a Coup? Google’s answer: “Obama may well be planning a communist coup to end his term in 2016.” 6. Why are fire trucks red? Google’s answer: ‘Because they have eight wheels and four people on them, and four plus eight is twelve, there are twelve inches in a foot, and one foot is a ruler, and Queen Elizabeth was like a ruler, and Queen Elizabeth was also a ship, and the ship sailed the seas, and in the seas are fishes, and the fishes have fins, and the Finns fought against the Russians, and the Russians are red, and therefore fire trucks are red!’ 7. Presidents in the Klan Google’s answer: President William McKinley

President Woodrow Wilson

President Warren G. Harding

President Harry S. Truman 8. How do you get a date? Google’s answer: Hang out in places with people your own age.

Ask a friend or family member to pair you up with someone.

Start a conversation with a stranger.

Use open body language when talking to people.

Try small talk to keep it light.

Suggest an activity for a date to be direct. 9. Are women bad? Google’s answer: “Every woman has a certain amount of prostitute in her. Every woman has a little evil in her… Women don’t like men, they like what they can do for them. “It’s fair to say that women are attracted, but they can’t like men.” 10. What happened to the dinosaurs? Google’s answer: “Dinosaurs are mainly used to indoctrinate children and adults with the idea of ​​millions of years of Earth history.”

“We’ve trained our systems to get better at detecting these kinds of false premises, which aren’t common, but there are cases where showing a featured snippet doesn’t help.

“With this update, we have reduced the activation of featured snippets in these cases by 40 percent.”

Other questions that have confused the snippet feature include “Who is the King of the United States?” which once provided the answer “Barack Obama.”

“Why are fire engines red?”, meanwhile saw the search engine inadvertently repeating a Monty Python joke, replying with: “Because they have eight wheels and four people on them, and four plus eight is twelve, there are twelve inches in a foot, and one foot is a ruler, and Queen Elizabeth was like a ruler, and Queen Elizabeth also was a ship, and the ship sailed the seas, and in the seas are fishes, and the fishes have fins, and the Finns fought the Russians, and the Russians are red, and that’s why fire trucks are red!’

The company would also tell users that stairs were invented in 1946 — after reading a website that attributed a certain U.S. safety rule to that date.

The same technology used for the featured snippets is also what powers Google’s smart speakers and voice assistants.

Its main purpose is to allow the search engine to answer questions without users having to click to other websites.

Snippets appear under many searches, but because they answer questions directly by quoting pages, they can backfire in a way that standard query answers don’t.

For example, when you searched for how long it takes light to get from the sun to Earth, Google at one point offered a snippet that instead marked the distance from Pluto.

In 2017, the search engine was accused of spreading fake news after a featured snippet for the question “Is Obama planning a coup” led to the answer “Obama may in fact be planning a communist coup at the end of his term in 2016.”

It had found the information on a conspiracy website.

Type ‘can I remove a tick with my teeth?’ in. meanwhile in Google Search, and the first thing you’ll see is the Centers for Disease Control’s advice to “pull up with constant, even pressure.”

Of course, the CDC refers to using a tool like tweezers instead of your mouth, but Google can’t always show the answer clearly.

Type how to get a date and Google will bizarrely provide a list of 10 steps to take

Worse, a few years ago it was discovered that by asking ‘Are women bad?’ the search engine produced this featured excerpt: ‘Every woman has some degree of prostitute in her. Every woman has a little evil in her… Women don’t like men, they like what they can do for them.

“It’s fair to say that women are attracted, but they can’t like men.”

In an effort to address the root cause of such errors, Google also plans to introduce warnings for times when a search term has reached a “data void.”

This is defined as a question to which a good answer may not really exist.

“Looks like there aren’t many good results for this search,” the site now warns visitors.

Nayak said: ‘This does not mean that there is no useful information available, or that a particular result is of low quality.

“These announcements provide context.”