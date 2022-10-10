10 Shockers From ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 That Left No Mercy

Season 5 of the hit karate kid Restart Cobra Kai was arguably the best of the show so far – reaching #1 on Netflix upon release – the season starred old and new characters, going through dozens of twists and turns until it all came down to one – or several – final battles in the season finale.





RELATED: Classic Martial Arts Movies To Watch If You Like ‘Cobra Kai’

But the karate competitions were the least shocking parts of the season. From an unexpected pregnancy to the betrayal of a beloved character to the ultimate storyline from enemies to friends, Season 5 was full of shocking moments that left fans without mercy.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 5*

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

Carmen’s Pregnancy

Between a rival karate dojo, teenage troubles and one sensei after another hot on their heels, with all the misfortunes these characters go through, Johnny received unexpected but joyful news early in the season.

After a few bouts of morning sickness that everyone but Johnny seemed to understand, when Carmen finally confirmed she was pregnant, Johnny went into full papa-sei mode as he started baby-proofing his apartment, putting up kid-friendly artwork, and even learned how to swaddle his case of beer. But the best thing about having a baby on the way was how the memory of his impending second chance at fatherhood gave Johnny the strength to defeat Silver’s henchmen in a life-or-death struggle.

Miguel and Robbie Makeup

Image via Netflix

Miguel and Robbie have been arch-rivals from the start. Whether it was Robbie’s jealousy of Johnny bonding with another boy, Miguel’s hatred for the way Robbie’s constant fighting temporarily paralyzed him, or the way the two boys fought over Sam and Tory, it seemed that these two never would become friends.

But like Daniel and Johnny, these enemies both battled it out and broke it off just in time to find out they were both going to be big brothers. This newfound friendship left their friends horrified, but eventually came in handy when it came to spreading a fight between Sam and Tory and later fending off the Cobra Kais in a last-ditch effort to take down the dojo.

Tory becomes a traitor

The Season 4 finale ended with Tory proudly holding her All Valley trophy until she learned Silver’s plan that the ref assured Cobra Kai to win the tournament. The heartache of realizing she didn’t win fairly left Tory in turmoil going into season 5, until viewers found out whose side she really is on.

It is initially revealed that Tory is doing an inside job for Kreese, who is trying to get his revenge on Silver from prison. But when Kreese tells her to end the mission, Tory takes matters into his own hands by admitting to Sam that Silver cheated. It all comes to a head in the season finale when Tory works with the Miyagi-do students to break into Cobra Kai and steal some incriminating security footage, and her betrayal of the Cobras doesn’t sit well with her former fellow students.

Miguel’s anticlimactic father storyline

Image via Netflix

The mystery behind Miguel’s father has been a slowly ascending storyline over the past few seasons, finally coming to the fore in the Season 4 finale when Miguel left the All Valley and hopped on a bus to Mexico in search of his biological father.

Miguel is in Mexico at the start of Season 5, with Johnny and Robbie on their way to find him, and searches around looking for Hector Salazar in vain until he accidentally bumps into him and his family. After saving their young son from a car accident, Hector invites Miguel to dinner, who accepts without ever revealing who he really is. But after learning that Hector is a businessman for his criminal acts, a disappointed Miguel returns home with Johnny, anticlimactic to the suspenseful storyline that lasted only two episodes.

Mike Barne’s store goes up in flames

Image via Netflix

A highly anticipated return to the franchise this season was from soap star Sean Kanan, who played the antagonist Mike Barnes in The Karate Kid III long before he brought love in the afternoon as AJ Quartermaine General Hospital or the infamous Deacon Sharpe on Bold and the beautiful.

RELATED: Famous Celebs You Didn’t Know Who Guest Stars on ‘General Hospital’

With Mike’s return, there was a catching up to do for him and his former rival Daniel when he reveals he gave up karate and started running a furniture business. But when Mike gets Daniel what he needs and Silver learns of his old apprentice’s betrayal, the sensei turns Mike’s furniture store upside down, who arrives at work to find his hard work going up in flames.

“No mercy, mother — eh”

Image via Netflix

Kreese spends (almost) the entire season behind prison walls, making his sensei self known and respected by his fellow inmates. But when Johnny and Daniel decide that the only way to take out Silver is the former Cobra, the two pay him an unexpected visit.

After some back and forth, they come to a deal: Daniel will get his lawyer to help Kreese and Kreese will reveal what Silver is up to. After Kreese gives up the goods on Silver, he and Johnny have a not-so-heart-to-heart as Daniel steps out to call his lawyer. But in what was arguably one of the most shocking and hilarious moments of the entire season, when Daniel returns and hands Kreese a piece of paper that supposedly contains his attorney’s number, Kreese just turns to find, “No mercy, motherf- –eh!” written before he and Johnny leave prison.

Mike Barnes limo takeover

After Mike’s furniture store goes up in flames at the hands of Silver, the character is not seen again for the rest of the season. Only Daniel, Johnny and Chozen team up to take down the evil sensei.

As the three have a night out drinking and dancing and driving off in their party limo, the car begins to zigzag, throwing the three men in the back until it finally stops in the woods. Viewers could only assume this was a Silver plot, so it was a double shock to find out the driver was an enraged Mike Barnes. Mike talks about his shop and his family and says Daniel ruined his life before he almost got into a fight with Johnny, which eventually turns into a shared hatred for Silver.

P —s The betrayal of the breath

If you really think about it, this character’s betrayal probably shouldn’t be that shocking, considering he’s been called “P—s Breath” for five seasons, but the moment Miyagi-do went up against Cobra Kai, it came as a surprise.

RELATED: Ways ‘Rocky’ And ‘The Karate Kid’ Are Connected

When the Cobras arrive at the dojo and discover that the Miyagi-do students have broken in, the two rival dojos prepare for battle, but not before one member can switch teams. Kyler says “Mitch, come on, get your ass here where you belong,” and the character known as P—s Breath goes to where the other students are standing, unzips his hoodie and reveals the Cobra Kai crest on his shirt.

Cobra Kai tosses their Gis . in

After more than 30 years, Daniel and Silver finally make it to the Cobra Kai mat in the Season 5 finale. And when Daniel uses all of Silver’s tricks against him to eventually win the fight, Silver’s students react in an unexpected way.

Instead of standing strong with their sensei, between his losing battle against Daniel and discovering he cheated in the All Valley, all the Cobra Kai students walk over to where Silver is knocked to the ground and throw their Cobra Kai shirts to him as a way of letting him know they are done with the dojo.

Kreese’s comeback

The Season 5 finale kicks off with a bang for Kreese, who ends up in the middle of a fight between two inmates and is stabbed multiple times before continuing to bleed to the ground. Kreese is not seen again for the entire episode, his unconscious and bloodied body is eventually wheeled into the infirmary on a stretcher.

The doctor, presumed dead, looks at Kreese’s wound, but realizes that the blood on his clothes is actually red Jell-O just as Kreese’s eyes pop open and he jumps off the stretcher to take out the prison guards. When the doctor begs for mercy, it’s unknown if Kreese gave it the next time he’s seen walking through the prison in the doctor’s coat before opening the door and escaping, ready to take revenge.

NEXT: Ways ‘Back to the Future’ And ‘The Karate Kid’ Are The Same Movie