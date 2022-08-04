10 Retirement Gift ideas

Has your loved one recently made the decision to retire? Whether this is your grandparent, parents or even neighbour – getting them a gift to symbolise this huge life transition can be a great way to show how much you care and appreciate them. Here are some of our top ideas for retirement gifts this summer.

Top 10 Gifts

Time – Time is one of the greatest gifts that we can give. Whether this is helping them with the gardening once a week, or going round for dinner on Thursdays – try to spend time with them as much as you can to check up on them and provide any support they may need.

A holiday – Now that they have lots more free time, this is the perfect opportunity to travel to those destinations that they have never quite got round to visiting. Whether this is a tour around Jordan, a cruise around the Caribbean, or simply a weekend away in London – try to think about where they have been wanting to visit and send them away to relax and explore!

A sentimental gift – Why not create a unique sentimental gift that they can treasure? This could be a scrapbook or a photo album of your favourite memories together.

National Trust gift membership – Purchasing a national trust membership can get them free and discounted access to a number of parks across the country, which is a great way for them to spend some time outside with nature, staying mentally and physically fit!

An experience – You could purchase them an experience day, this may be something that they have been wanting to do for ages such as a helicopter ride or sports car driving experience. For none adrenaline junkies, there are plenty of beautiful spas across the UK that are waiting for you to visit.

Hamper of goodies – Selecting a hamper of goodies full of essentials that they will need over the coming months is a great way to show you have thought about their needs and what they love!

Family photo frame – This can take a proud place on the living room wall, you could make these even more special by getting this painted by a local artist or blown up into a canvas.

Gardening vouchers – Now they have a lot more time to relax in the garden, purchasing gardening vouchers is a great way for them to renovate their space and create the garden of their dreams!

A personalised gift – Choosing a personalised gift can never go wrong and is something everyone cherishes. This could be a T-shirt, mug, or even calendar!

A jigsaw – This is a great way to keep your loved one mentally stimulated and active. Not only this, but they can be super satisfying once completed!