10 reasons we can’t wait for the Premier League to return with the big kick-off just a WEEK away

The time for talking is almost over.

Less than 80 days after the last campaign, the Premier League and all its fanfare returns next Friday with the opening game of the season between Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

The collision at Selhurst Park will herald the start of what promises to be another 10-month rollercoaster ride – with the small matter of a World Cup in between.

Champions Manchester City will aim to retain their title and win a fifth crown in six seasons, while Liverpool – the only other team to have won the trophy in that period – will once again try to overhaul Pep Guardiola’s formidable side.

Manchester City will try to defend their Premier League title next season

An intriguing battle for the European places also awaits and the battle to stay in the division will almost certainly deliver its fair share of drama.

Here, Sports post looks at 10 reasons why we should be excited about the start of the 31st Premier League season.

Haaland, Nunez and the race for the Golden Boot

City and Liverpool have further terrorized the division by taking possession of two of Europe’s hottest properties in the transfer window.

The arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for just £51million, a bargain price by modern standards, has led to suggestions that Guardiola’s side will win the competition at a gallop.

City’s capture of Norwegian star striker Erling Haaland has added goals to their title-winning squad

Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez also arrives in the Premier League with a great reputation

But it has also added another dimension to the race for the Golden Boot, which is also expected to include Darwin Nunez, Liverpool’s record signing after coming over from Benfica for £85million.

Fans will be licking their lips at the prospect of Haaland and Nunez going head to head in their first season in the Premier League, with both individual and team honors at stake.

Ten Hag’s reign at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag will have the eyes of the world on him when he strides at Old Trafford for the first time next Sunday in a competitive game as manager of Manchester United against Brighton.

Ten Hag brings with him his own carefully planned football – something United have sorely missed in recent years – and fans across the league will be eager to see him do it.

How Erik ten Hag is doing in his first season as manager of Man United will be an important topic of conversation

It’s hardly a revelation to say that the 52-year-old Dutchman has a huge job and that his first spell in English football will be the subject of much debate and discussion throughout the season.

No pressure, Eric.

The impact of the first Winter World Championship

The 2022-23 campaign is the first to include an extended break, one that Premier League chiefs were forced to do as the World Cup in Qatar was moved to the English winter.

A sort of ‘winter break’ has been part of the domestic calendar in recent seasons, but none have been as long as the one planned for the coming season.

The final round of matches before the World Cup is scheduled for November 12, after which the competition will resume with the traditional set of Boxing Day matches.

It will be intriguing to see the impact of a six-week break on the league, but more importantly, the tournament gives us an ongoing football feast to feast on.

Forest returns to the great time

Nottingham Forest is back. Forest, who won consecutive European Cups in the late 1970s, is playing Premier League football for the first time this century.

Nottingham Forest plays top football for the first time this century

Boss boss Steve Cooper hopes his side’s stay in the top flight will not be short-lived

Forest dropped out of the top flight in 1999 and has been trying to bounce back ever since. The club finally succeeded after winning the championship play-offs last season – and it’s not just fans of the famous side who will be happy to see them back in the big time.

As a result of their earlier European ancestry, they are seen as one of the traditional ‘big’ clubs and play on old-fashioned grounds far removed from the identikit stadiums that have become all too familiar in the English game.

Supporters of the other 19 clubs will no doubt enjoy their trip to the City Ground, which Forest will hope to turn into a fortress to ensure their time in the Premier League is not short-lived.

Arsenal and Spurs – can they close the gap at the top?

The two north London clubs have been praised for their shrewd dealings in the transfer market ahead of the new season.

Arsenal and Spurs have done impressive business in the transfer market and could be challenging

Tottenham, who led their arch-rivals to fourth and last place in the Champions League last season, have made no less than six signings after the landing of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Djed Spence, Clement Lenglet and Fraser Forster.

Arsenal have also impressed the market, especially with their capture of Gabriel Jesus from City.

Their success with transfers is such that they are being tipped this season to challenge the likes of City, Liverpool and Chelsea. A fascinating title race awaits.

Fantasy football

The return of the Premier League also heralds the return of one of football’s great phenomena: fantasy football.

Yes, thousands upon thousands of fans will already be keeping a close eye on each side’s squad, picking a team before inevitably making dozens of changes ahead of the big kickoff on August 5.

Whether you’re playing for fun or for cash with friends, the game continues to grow every year. There are even dedicated websites, apps and journalists that focus on getting the inside scoop or finding that hidden gem of a player.

It also leads to intense pub debate – £8 million for Timo Werner, are you sure?! – and arguments. Let the (fantasy) games begin.

Manager Meltdowns and Sideline Splashes

We all love whining from a disgruntled manager – and no, not just Jurgen Klopp.

Touchline clashes between managers are common amid Premier League drama

There’s something very, very observable about a boss losing the plot, either on the sidelines or during his post-game press conference.

They add to an already fun spectacle by providing a further human angle – raw passion, dedication and will to win – that is reflected on the faces of managers and head coaches across the country.

You can’t beat a good old sideline either. Forget Klopp and Guardiola’s hugs – give us Wenger v Mourinho any day of the week!

Road days and the hustle and bustle of the game

It might be a bit of a cliche, but going behind enemy lines and claiming all three points is one of the really great feelings of football.

The challenge is the cornerstone of football fandom. You are outnumbered from the start and are real villains to the home fans, trying to make you feel as unwelcome as possible.

Match fans look forward to returning to the venue for home and away games

You look forward to an away game with the enthusiasm of Christmas. Fueled by cheap lager, an ‘us versus them’ sense and often misplaced optimism, you travel in numbers hoping to see your team win.

Trips to Forest and Craven Cottage – arguably the most idyllic ground in the league – only add to the sense of excitement for supporters this season.

The battle for European football

In the Premier League era, Champions League qualification has taken on extra significance, largely for financial reasons.

Players who talk about wanting to finish in the top four often come before they talk about winning real trophies, so it’s no wonder the battle for those sacred sites is so intense.

The race for Champions League football will be intense in the 2022-23 league season

Getting a spot in the Champions League next season may be just as difficult as it has ever been in the top division.

At least six teams – City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal and Spurs – will be aiming for a place in Europe’s premier club competition, while there is always at least one surprise package.

…and standing safe is back (possibly for good)

The news earlier this month that Premier League clubs had been given the green light to introduce safe pitches on their grounds was met with much praise.

The benefits are twofold. Standing safely gives fans who want to do so, while also separating them from those who prefer to stay put.

It’s a welcome development for match fans and one that – hopefully – will stay here.