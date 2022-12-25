As the year comes to an end, New Year’s resolutions start taking shape, and in many cases, this includes starting an entrepreneurial venture to secure one’s financial future. One of the more secure ways of doing this is by buying an established online business. The 10 online businesses for sale in December 2022 deliver on this prospect.

Beyond the benefits of an established, online businesses also offer great flexibility in operations, location and growth potential.

Online Businesses for Sale in December 2022

This December BizBuySell is offering some great online businesses across a range of prices and industries. Take a look at what is available:

Direct to Consumer Ecommerce Brand

Established in 2020, this Direct-to-Consumer Ecommerce Brand is already generating impressive revenue. In the last 12 months, it has generated $800k+ in revenue and $250k+ in net profit (July 21 – June 22). The business sells unique hand-forged culinary knives.

The seller will provide A to Z turnkey logistical setup along with 30-60 days of support.

The business is located in Fort Lauderdale, FL with an asking price of $380,000. The gross revenue is $801,954 with a cash flow of $253,736.

26 Year Direct Mail and Digital Advertising Company

Since 1996 this Direct Mail and Digital Advertising Company has been serving the 6-county Chicago area with a 90% repeat client base. This is a franchise, and it has been the number one ranked advertising services franchise according to Entrepreneur Magazine for the last 7 years.

The seller is going to stay to train and transition all clients for a reasonable amount of time.

The business is located in Cook County, IL with an asking price of $150,000. The gross revenue is $605,000 with a cash flow of $70,000.

19-Year-Old eCom Computer Business

With almost two decades of being in business, this eCom Computer Business has great revenue and cash flow. And it is pre-qualified for an SBA loan. The company is a go-to source for day traders, stock traders, and financial markets buying their multi-monitor computer systems. The trailing 12 months of revenue is $4.7M and SDE is $578K.

The owner is offering full training and support for a smooth transition along with full standard operating procedures.

The business is located in Albany County, WY with an asking price of $2,020,000. The gross revenue is $4,741,323 with a cash flow of $578,386.

25-Year Liquid Supplements Ecommerce Brand

Revenues in the tens of millions makes this 25-Year Liquid Supplements eCommerce Brand a great investment for the right person. This is an established brand in the segment with a trusted customer base because it manufactures the vitamins it sells. The result is an industry high 50% repeat customer rate as well as a higher-than-industry Average Order Value of $65.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $50 million. The gross revenue is $31,773,955 with a cash flow of $10,865,748.

B2B eCommerce Brand in the Outdoor Living Products Vertical

Established in 2010, this B2B eCommerce Brand in the Outdoor Living Products Vertical manufactures and imports one-of-a-kind outdoor living and small-format outdoor storage and gardening products. These items are made from decay-resistant solid wood and are branded with the company’s trademarked brand. Currently, the company has 120 SKUs with new ones being developed and launched every year.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $6,900,000. The gross revenue is $5,343,258 and a cash flow of $1,478,479.

Subscription Based Software Platform for Futures Traders

Started just three years ago (2019) this Subscription Based Software Platform for Futures Traders has grown incredibly. The company has achieved this growth by emphasizing honesty, integrity, trust, and value while being its traders’ most trusted partner. Even though the company has experienced amazing growth, there is still huge potential for even more growth.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $40,000,000. The gross revenue is $14,728,032 with a cash flow of $10,826,989.

SiteSwan Business Opportunity

If you are a first-time entrepreneur SiteSwan has a great business opportunity with minimal investment. This is a franchise with a platform that lets you create websites with easy-to-use design software. The business will become 100% your brand with a white-label solution. SiteSwan will provide ongoing training and technical support.

The total investment for this opportunity is only $149 to $300.

Mobility Products eCommerce Brand

Primarily specializing in electric chairs, this Mobility Products eCommerce Brand has achieved a 10X increase in sales and earnings over the TTM – Trailing 12 months. And it is expecting another 2X planned for the balance of the 2022 Fiscal Year. In addition to the wheelchairs, it also offers folding mobility scooters, standard portable wheelchairs, and standard aluminum folding wheelchairs along with accessories, including headrests, cup holders and baskets.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $2,500,000. The gross revenue is $1,829,584 with a cash flow of $734,138.

Wholesale Focused Home and Kitchen Brand

The business model of this Wholesale Focused Home and Kitchen Brand has a well-diversified stream of revenue. The revenue is generated from 20% of sales from Shopify, 20% from Amazon via a wholesale model, 20% from Walmart retail, and 20% from other wholesale channels. The brand comes with multiple patents and trademarks.

The seller will provide up to 40 hours of support and training over the course of the first 90 days.

This is a home-based business with an asking price of $1,000,000. The gross revenue is $2,172,145 with a cash flow of $403,046.

Home-Based, Online, Niche Custom Neon Signs

In business since 1984, this Home-Based Niche Custom Neon Signs company transitioned online about 10 years ago. It has since become an SEO powerhouse for several “Neon Sign” keywords. The manufacturing of all the signs is farmed out to trusted and longtime partners and drop-shipped direct to the end user.

The owner will provide support and training with introduction and integration with his manufacturing partners, and overseas contractors.

The business is located in Fontana, CA with an asking price of $249,500. The gross revenue is $351,444 with a cash flow of $76,722.

