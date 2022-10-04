10 mountaineers killed after avalanche in northern India

NEW DELHI (AP) – At least 10 mountaineers in training died Tuesday after being swept away by an avalanche in the Himalayas in northern India, media reports said, as rescuers searched for 11 missing.

A group of 29 people was struck by an avalanche on a mountaintop in the Gangotri Mountains of the Garhwal Himalayas on Tuesday morning, Uttarakhand police chief Ashok Kumar said. He said rescuers rescued eight survivors from the snow and took them to a local hospital for treatment.

The Press Trust of India news agency reported that ten had died.

All the missing were trained at a mountaineering institute, but far from the site of the avalanche, Kumar said.

Uttarakhand state’s top elected official Pushkar Singh Dhami said the National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army deployed teams to assist with rescue efforts. The Indian Air Force deployed two helicopters to locate the missing.

“It is the first time in the history of Indian mountaineering that such a large group of mountaineers in training have been killed in an avalanche,” said Amit Chowdhary, an official with the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation and a former Indian Air Force officer. .

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said he was “deeply haunted” by the loss of life in the avalanche.

“My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones,” Singh tweeted.

Avalanches are common in the mountainous areas of Uttarakhand. Last year, a glacial eruption in the state caused a flash flood that killed more than 200 people.

