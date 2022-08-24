10-minute daily walk in old age reduces risk of dying from all causes by 40%

<!–

Walking just 10 minutes a day in old age can lower your risk of death from any cause by 40 percent, a study claims.

Korean researchers found that retirees aged 85 and older can reduce their risk of death by walking just one hour a week.

The study of more than 7,000 adults in the age group tracked their exercise and whether they died from 2009 to 2014.

It found that those who continued to walk were two-fifths less likely to die from any cause compared to those who were inactive.

The team at Inje University Sanggye Paik Hospital in Seoul said promoting walking could help the elders in society avoid inactivity, which could increase their risk of death.

Lead author Dr. Moo-Nyun Jin, a cardiologist, said it shows that people should strive to “keep walking throughout life.”

The NHS recommends that adults aged 65 and over should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate activity – including walking – each week.

But the latest research suggests that less than half of that will still be beneficial as people age.

The light exercise can help reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes by keeping the organ in good shape and lowering blood pressure.

dr. Jin said, “Adults are less likely to comply with activity recommendations as they get older.

‘Our research suggests that walking at least an hour a week is beneficial for people aged 85 and older. Simply put, walk 10 minutes every day.’

Previous studies have shown that walking can reduce the risk of death in people over 60 by 28 percent for every extra 1,000 steps they take per day.

The latter study was presented as an abstract on the Congress of the European Society of Cardiology 2022 Today.

It used data from the Korean National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) Senior Database.

The study included 7,047 adults age 85 or older who underwent the Korean National Health Screening Program from 2009 to 2014.

They were 87 years old on average and 4,813 – more than two-thirds – were women.

The participants were surveyed about how much they exercised per week.

About 57.5 percent did not walk at all and 8.5 percent walked for less than an hour.

Twelve percent said they walk between one and two hours a week, 8.7 percent between two and three hours and 13.3 percent more than three hours.

Those who walked for at least an hour were found to be 40 percent less likely to die from any cause and 39 percent less likely to die from heart problems.

dr. Jin said, “Walking was associated with a lower risk of dying in older adults, regardless of whether they were doing moderate-to-vigorous-intensity physical activity or not.”

“Our research indicates that even just one hour of walking per week is beneficial for people aged 85 and older compared to being completely inactive.

“The take-home message is to keep walking for the rest of your life.”

Chloe MacArthur, senior heart nurse at the British Heart Foundation, said: ‘We know that regular exercise is good for us at any age as it helps maintain a healthy weight and reduces the risk of developing high blood pressure and high cholesterol. decreases.

‘These are vital to reduce your risk of heart attack or stroke and improve your quality of life.

It’s never too late to get active. Start small and try to incorporate more exercise into your daily life, whether that be housework, gardening, or taking a short walk.

“For anyone who is not mobile, chair-based exercises that can be done at home can also be helpful. You will notice that those active minutes add up quickly.’