10 Hidden Gem 2022 WWE Matches You’ve Forgotten About

Photo credit: WWE.com

There is only one week left in 2022, and you know what that means. Your favorite pro wrestling news outlets will scramble to put together year-end lists of the top performers and matches.

It’s a gratifying way to recap the year, but let’s face it: there will be a lot of overlap on these lists. That’s not even a bad thing because even though it’s all subjective, most writers will inevitably agree on some of our favorite matches.

For example, The Bloodline is undoubtedly part of the hottest storyline of 2022. To that end, most viewers would unanimously vote for Clash at the Castle as the best WWE event, and Gunther vs. Sheamus will top many lists for match of the year.

So, let’s do something a little different. Instead of revisiting memorable entries like Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes from Hell in a Cell, we’ll look at some of the top television matches you may have forgotten.

After all, most fans consume so much wrestling every week that it’s easy to forget all the amazing matches we’ve seen this year. These are ten hidden gems from WWE programming in 2022.