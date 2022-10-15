10 Halloween Movies For Kids That Were Unexpectedly Terrifying

Everyone knows the horrors of Michael, Jason and Freddy, but no one should watch movies like Disney Channel Original Movies or the ones with talking animals would be so terrifying.





Some Halloween kids movies are so unexpectedly scary that they even startle the adults in the room. From some creepy kid ghosts to an ogre under the bed to some beloved characters getting hanged, kids’ movies aren’t always so innocent.

‘Hocus Pocus’ (1993)

Hocus Pocus might be a millennial classic that’s now up with its sequel Disney+, but despite it starring a slew of youngsters, it certainly wasn’t made for their eyes and ears.

Not only does the film revolve around the Sanderson Sisters’ desire to devour children (with Emily Binx being successfully murdered in the beginning), but the film also begins with the witches being hanged during the Salem Witch Trials, showing them with the loops around their necks. , then their dangling feet after the brutal punishment.

‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ (2002)

Harry Potter and the secret room was the second of eight films in the franchise that followed the underdog wizard Harry Potter on his journey to discover his magic at Hogwarts while fending off anyone who stood in his way.

In this movie, the things that got in his way were arguably some of the creepiest creatures in the entire series. Not only did the story follow a ghost girl named Moaning Myrtle, who died at Hogwarts and haunted it from then on, but the film opens with a fight scene between Harry, Ron, and a herd of giant, killer tarantulas.

‘Don’t look under the bed’ (1999)

Don’t look under the bed was a 1999 Disney Channel original movie starring a creepy, psychic, Pennywise-esque teen, and even the terrifying previews of the trailer drove the Mom jeans off millennials everywhere.

In the case of this movie, it’s not the spooky tale of a teenage girl who discovers that the bogeyman is real that’s scary, but the horrifying look of his opponent’s yellow snake eyes and Pennywise-esque fangs that make this movie a hair-raising choice. for movie night.

‘Scooby Doo’ (2002)

In 2002, a live-action remake of Scooby Doo was born, with notable names like Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini, and a CGI Scooby Doo. But this film, masked as a children’s film, had enough moments that made the audience tremble and shiver.

Unlike the cartoons, the film is full of terrifying monsters, including Old Man Smithers disguised as Luna Ghost, who looks like the love child of Pennywise and Ghostface from a low-budget slasher movie.

‘Goosebumps’ (2015)

Whether in book, TV show or movie form, RL Stine‘s Goosebumps horror series have always been downright scary for kids. This author’s work is made up of dozens of spooky stories, but it’s his characters that upset even adults.

But the unforgettable lawn gnomes, the Pumpkinhead duo Shane and Shana, and the hair-raising scarecrows don’t hold a flickering candle to the most memorable Goosebumps character of them all: the creepy ventriloquist doll named Slappy.

‘Kasper’ (1995)

Casper may be the world’s signature friendly ghost, but that doesn’t mean his story isn’t creepy for the titular character in the 1995 live-action comedy. Casper.

It may seem like a love story between a mortal and a ghost, but the true story behind Casper’s supernatural being is that he was a young boy who died of pneumonia after playing in the cold, whose ghost haunts the mansion he grew up in. . .

‘Koko’ (2017)

Pixars cocoa showcases the traditions of Día de los Muertos when aspiring musician Miguel gets lost in the Land of the Dead on a harrowing journey to meet his late musical idol.

RELATED: Creepy Scary Skeletons In TV And Movies That Make You Jump Out Of Your Body

While this movie isn’t the first time a Pixar film has touched death, it may well be the animation studio’s first time getting into a story through full-blown murder. When Miguel befriends Hector, the former musical partner of his idol Ernesto de la Cruz, he learns of Ernesto’s deep dark secret that revolves around poisoning Hector to steal his songs and his fame.

‘Monster House’ (2006)

Monster house played the voices of several notable actors, telling the story of a neighborhood’s haunted house that secretly comes to life and eats anyone who crosses its path, ready to feast on any trick-or-treat on Halloween night.

While the early 2000s animation isn’t realistic, there’s certainly something terrifying about the thought of walking past your neighborhood’s old, abandoned house and hoping the porch doesn’t turn into a hungry mouth ready to eat. to attack.

‘Halloween City’ (1998)

Everyone’s Favorite Spooky DCOM Halloween town is an uplifting tale of a young witch who discovers her powers while visiting her magical grandmother in her hometown full of ghosts and goblins.

Despite the candied scenes in the film and happily ever after, some scenes are quite chilling, including the moment when the Piper kids find their friend Benny, his usual grin replaced with an evil grimace after he was captivated by Kalabar.

‘The Halloween Tree’ (1993)

The Halloween Tree broadcast on Cartoon Network in 1993 as the film adaptation of the novel Ray Bradbury. And while this was said to be a children’s film based on a young adult novel that aired on a children’s cartoon channel, it told a very dark story.

When a group of friends arrive at their friend Pipkin’s house to go trick-or-treating on Halloween night, they discover that their friend is being wheeled into an ambulance and needs appendectomy. When the friends spend the night without him, they suddenly discover Pipkin’s ghost running through the woods and discover that his soul is being held hostage by a Grim Reaper.

