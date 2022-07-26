10 Gift Ideas For Gamers 2022

Finding the ideal presents for gamers can be challenging, especially if you don’t play games much yourself. However, there are some benefits, in which there is a large selection of present ideas that you can choose from, some of which are really reasonably priced. Let’s take a look at some of the best gift ideas for 2022.

Nintendo Switch

The perfect present so that your loved one can play anywhere, anytime with anyone! No matter your situation, you can easily transform the device to play whichever game you like, from any location.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Nothing matches the Xbox Game Pass, which is available for just £25 at a variety of online stores. For any Xbox lover, this is a gift that can’t go wrong!

Star Wars Black Series Figurines

Purchasing the new figurines is an excellent present for any star wars fan, especially after the black series figures were released earlier this year. They are highly sort after – so make sure to get your hands on them quickly!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

If you plan to purchase a Nintendo Switch or the person you are buying for already owns one, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a must-have! They’ll undoubtedly need an additional controller if they want a friend to join them because it represents the pinnacle of the fun (and anguish!) that only video games can provide.

Gaming headset

A new gaming headset is perfect for them to be able to speak to their friends and play games together – not only this but it can also prevent the rest of the house from having to listen to their every move!

Lego Minecraft

With recognisable characters and special items, LEGO® MinecraftTM playsets allow you to create and engage in hands-on Minecraft experiences!

PlayStation gift card

A gift card is always a great present as it allows them to spend the money on something they really want – such as a new controller or game that they haven’t mentioned to you yet!

Animal Crossing heat-changing mug

Are they an animal crossing fan? Why not pick them up a heat-changing mug! Not only is this a great present that they can keep for years, but it shows that you have really thought about their interests, and is great if you are on a budget.

Blood, Sweat and Pixels book

A great book for any budding game developer – the Blood, Sweat and Pixels book shows a deep dive into what it takes to develop the games that we all know and love.

Samsung Gaming Monitor

If you are feeling really generous – why not pick them up a new Samsung gaming monitor? This is the best way to play all their favourite games, as they are super high resolution.