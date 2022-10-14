10 Deleted Scenes That Would Have Completely Changed the MCU

Quicksilver Lives to Fight Another Day (film)

One of the few MCU deaths to stick around was the demise of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Pietro Maximoff, aka Quicksilver, in Avengers: Age of Ultron is a real tearjerker. While it was bad news for the star’s brief tenure in the MCU, the Maximoff twins nearly survived the film’s climax.

In the event that Disney overturned Joss Whedon’s decision to kill Quicksilver, there was an alternate ending where he survived being shot as well as Pietro in a new uniform at the Avengers compound. Instead, a heartbroken Wanda Maximoff (complete with her OG accent) cried for her fallen sibling.

Quicksilver’s survival would no doubt have changed Wanda’s tragic arc, and we don’t see her Multiverse of madness‘ very bad if she’d had her twin brother by her side. And without Quicksilver’s death, we never would have gotten that Ralph Bohner disclosure from WandaVision. Again, that might have been for the best!

Thanos and the Living Tribunal (script)

With a movie as big as Avengers: Infinity War, it’s no surprise that more ideas made the cut than average. Besides Bruce Banner turning into Smart Hulk during the Battle of Wakanda, and Wanda Maximoff surviving the Snap, another script idea that never materialized was Thanos meeting the Living Tribunal.

Here, Doctor Strange tampered with Mad Titan’s mind and sent him on a trippy mystery tour of his various crimes. Thanos would then be dumped before the three-man judge of the Multiverse and found guilty. Ultimately, the concept of the Living Tribunal was deemed “too big” to introduce here.

We finally got a glimpse of the Living Tribunal during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ dimension hopping, as well as seeing a statue in its honor in love and thunder.